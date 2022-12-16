French Open Doubles: Caturla and Riu crowned

It is finally the pair composed of Stanislas Caturla and Victor Riu who wins the French International doubles. In Reunion Island, they won the play-off against Alexandre Daydou and Julien Sale.

Stanislas Caturla and Victor Riu started with a stroke behind the two leading players (-10) and managed perfectly the last round of the French International Doubles. On the Bassin Bleu course, Caturla and Riu made a great start with two birdies and an eagle.

” We complemented each other very well with Victor, we were in symbiosis and harmony throughout the game ” said Stanislas Caturla. A game concluded with a final birdie on 18 and a card of 61 (-10). A performance that allowed the two friends to go to the play-off against Alexandre Daydou and Julien Sale from Reunion.

A play-off in foursome For the first time in history, the tournament ended in sudden death. And if the last round was played in four balls, the play-off was played in foursome.

After two magnificent birdies on 7 with a 6m putt from Victor Riu to which Alexandre Daydou immediately responded by hitting 5m to keep his team alive, a laser iron shot from Riu on 18 (par 5) on his 2nd shot offered an opportunity for an eagle and a victory to his teammate.

The opportunity was converted for Caturla who did not hesitate to win the 2022 edition for his team.

Victor Riu and Stanislas Caturla (DR)

Clap de fin for Caturla

” We are very happy to have won here, even if we are 11,000 km away from home, we feel like at home with this extraordinary welcome every year,” commented Caturla after the victory.

A success that allows Stanislas Caturla to conclude his career as a pro player in the most beautiful way. The Frenchman will now devote himself fully to teaching but also to the development of the Win Tour, a circuit he created nearly three years ago.