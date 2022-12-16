2023 calendar unveiled with four stages in France

The Challenge Tour presented this Wednesday its calendar for the Road to Mallorca 2023, with a record prize money and a minimum of 29 tournaments. The players will travel to three continents and visit 18 different countries. There will be four stops in France.

From South Africa to the Balearic Islands, from India to the south of France, the 29 dates of the next Challenge Tour season have been revealed.

As for several seasons, the Road to Mallorca 2023 will start in February with four events in South Africa, in collaboration with the Sunshine Tour, before concluding on the first weekend of November on the magnificent course of theAlcanada in Palma de Mallorca.

8.2 million euros will be distributed during the season. A record.

📍 29 tournaments

🌍 18 countries

💰 Record prize fund The European Challenge Tour today announced its global 2023 #RoadtoMallorca schedule. — Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) December 14, 2022

The European Challenge Tour today announced its global 2023 #RoadtoMallorca schedule.

– Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) December 14, 2022

In total, the players of the DP World Tour ‘s antechamber will have the opportunity to travel to 18 countries. The return of India at the end of March, where it has not stopped since 2013 for two weeks, confirms the information we gave you earlier this week about the closures and alliances that are played behind the scenes.

Two events are also scheduled in the United Arab Emirates on the last weekend of April and the first in May.

20 tournaments in 22 weeks

It will be necessary to wait for the Challenge de España from May 11 to 14 to see the players put down their suitcases for good in Europe. The circuit will play 20 tournaments in 22 weeks in Europe until the beginning of October.

Pont Royal as a judge of peace

During this long journey through Europe, the Challenge Tour will stop three times in France.

TheOpen de Bretagne (June 22 to 25 at Golf Blue Green in Pléneuf Val André) will be followed by the Vaudreuil Golf Challenge (June 29 to July 2 at Golf PGA France in Vaudreuil).

Scheduled from October 5 to 8, theHopps Open de Provence (Golf International de Pont Royal) will close the regular season before the grand finale scheduled from November 2 to 5. However, tournaments could be added between these two dates.

Note that the Swiss Challenge (September 21 to 24), which precedes theHopps Open de Provence, will once again be played on French territory at Golf Saint Apollinaire in Alsace.

A bonus for the top 20

The top 20 of the ranking at the evening of the last round of the “Grand Final”, which will be delivered a right of play for the DP World Tour, will also be entitled to a nice bonus.

They will be eligible for the “DP World Tour’s Earnings AssuranceProgramme” which guarantees $150,000 to all players who play at least 15 tournaments during the 2024 season.