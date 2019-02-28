You Aren’t Irish: Alternatives for Those Still Wishing to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

We here at Over The Edge hope that these tips help you to have a happy St. Patrick’s day, even if you’re not Irish. We consider it our public duty to help the confused descendants of Russians from feeling as though they must paint their cheeks with green shamrocks. But, have no fear – on St. Patrick’s Day, everyone is magically 1/16th Irish! Now, let’s get a Guinness! …cc, my newly- found genetic memory says you can never have enough potatoes.

but would not allow them to eat what had been their primary food source. (How many potatoes does it take to kill an Irishman? None.) Facing starvation, many Irish found their way onto ships headed for the New World (“Uh, it’s not new to us,” – Indigenous North American peoples, for thousands of years) in order to seek a fortune and possibly something to eat. Irish people were treated with disdain and prejudice, and many simply refused to hire them. A common sign in windows in Eastern Canada and the USA post-1860 read: “Help Wanted: Irish Need Not Apply.” Another common sign read, “No Irish, No Blacks, No Dogs.” The last dated manifestation of these signs in the history books was in 1909. Thus, the holiday spread and now every mid-march, the drunken descendants of those first brave travellers and all of their battle- ready supporters hit the pubs like two hundred racoons on a garbage dump. Be ye Irish or of Irish descent, go on and drink your face off with pride. But if you, like me, have no trace of Irishness within your soul but still want to get drunk (a lofty goal), read on for tips on how to navigate the holiday. 1). Get a t-shirt that says, “I respect the Irish and their historical struggle.” Simple, to the point. 2). Are you simple and hoping to get a taste of something more Irish than green beer? Perhaps a shirt that says, “Help wanted (in my pants): Irish, please apply.” Or, for a spin on a classic, “Kiss me, you’re Irish.” 3). Jealous of all of the face- painting and flag waving the Irish get to do on this day? Simple! Paint your face with the colors of your own ancestral home, and wave their flag around! I, myself, am Swiss. I look forward to swaddling myself in a red and white-crossed flag and jabbing any drunk who tries to come at me with my handy dandy swiss army knife. Then I will use the attached corkscrew to open up a bottle of wine.

4). Traditional Irish druids used to take psilocybin (aka Magic Mushrooms) to take magical trips to other dimensions, where they would apparently confer with various animistic figures. Some historians also believe that they may have smoked marijuana. If you aren’t into the whole “Christian saviour” thing that St. Patrick’s Day represents, you could smoke up some of that sweet BC bud, stare at your cat, and ask for his spiritual advice. 5). Wear green, but obnoxiously corner anyone who says “Happy St. Patrick’s Day”, and tell them that this is green for the environment, “because everyday should be Earth Day, act like you live here, TRAVIS.” Prepare to now dodge the invigorating blows incoming! What a jolly day. 6). Purchase several snakes from a nearby pet store, and release them in your home. Get rip- roaring drunk and chase them out of your house with a stick. Congratulations! You understand the Irish experience much more richly now. 7). Invite a practicing Druid into your home, get rip-roaring drunk and chase him out of your house with a stick. Wait, where did you find a practicing Druid? Why is he so far from home? He is outside now, and it is cold. Callous, callous you. We are now in a more enlightened age. Go find the confused practicing Druid. Invite him back into your home. Let him get rip-roaring drunk and chase you out of your house. Progress! Yay you! 8). Simply choose to celebrate any of the other numbers of historical events that took place on March 17th. For example, in 465 BC, Julius Caesar won his last victory, defeating Pompeiian forces. Shout, “death to Pompeii!” and brave the winter in a toga. If you can get a grumpy friend named Brutus to follow you around with a knife, ominously foreboding of what was to come for the emperor, more power to you.