Emmanuel Drame | Team Member
A burden amassed through discrete actions
The truth dare not knock for it will desecrate that which is to remain obliterated
To many a men, it is a responsibility of trust too great to bear
To the few trustworthy custodians, it palpitates the conscience
When moments thus remind us of them
The tale of absolute secrets is that to which only our actions are privy
Plurality in knowledge to it makes the guilty feel uneasy
To the grave it should be taken
But a harm it remains until its discovery sets all participants free
It is a double-edged sword for its bearers
Until it is let loose, it is rationalized as a disguise
To protect those we proclaim to love
Confidentiality is its maxim that defines the depth and duration of relationships.
Secrets amongst a handful is grounds for variations of truths
Everyone is deemed a liar until there is a unanimous coherence in their truth
So what’s about secrets?
Are they sedatives for our consciences when let loose?
Or are they bitter insomnia pills worth swallowing?
A life free of secrets devalues truth
On the other hand, life was not meant to be an open-book
No secrets is living life uninterested with no place for suspense whatsoever
Know your threshold for how much you can keep hidden
Weigh the repercussions, stay true to your secrets for
That is “what’s about secrets”