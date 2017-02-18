UNBC Women’s T-Wolves Must Fight to Keep Playoff Run Alive After Game 1 Loss

Hannah Rizun | Publisher

Vancouver, BC – As the second half began, both commentators agreed, “These girls came to play.”

It was a historical game for UNBC’s women’s basketball team: this was the first time for the team to be in the Canada West playoffs, the second team in the school’s history. The women faced off against the UBC Thunderbirds in Vancouver this afternoon.

The team battled against the UBC Thunderbirds, a perennial powerhouse. After a strong game, UNBC Timberwolves women’s basketball took a 74-61 loss; the Timberwolves must now win the next two games against the Thunderbirds to keep their season alive in the best-of-three series.

The Thunderbirds got off to a quick start in the first frame and led 15-6 at the first media timeout with just over three minutes to play. The team from Vancouver used balanced scoring in the first quarter as eight different players scored; the first quarter finished with the Thunderbirds leading 19-12.

UNBC had a strong start to the second quarter strong thanks to superb defense and stellar shooting; the women cut UBC’s lead to 2 only three minutes into the second quarter, the score was close at 21-19. Unfortunately, UBC went on a quick 12-2 to increase the lead to double-digits and force a timeout from head coach Sergey Shchepotkin. A buzzer beating three-pointer from graduating player Stacey Graham cut the Thunderbirds lead to single digits, going into halftime with the score reading 37-28.

The Thunderbirds had the slight advantage in the third quarter, thanks to Andrea Strujic’s layup as time dwindled; UBC’s lead rose to 13 going into the final quarter.

While the Timberwolves hung with the T-Birds in the final frame, the deficit proved to be too much to overcome: the final quarter finished 19-19, with the T-Birds winning 74-61.

Graduating player Preety Nijjar led the way for the Timberwolves with a team-high of 12 points and nine rebounds. Vasiliki Louka also provided a spark with eight points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Maddison Penn, the second leading scorer in the Canada West, finished with a game-high of 22 points for the home team, while Krysten Lindquist came off the bench to add 13 more points.

Both teams fought hard, however, the turnover margin proved to be the difference: the Timberwolves committed 28 turnovers compared to 17 for the Thunderbirds.

While the Thunderbirds outshot the T-wolves from inside the arc (47% to 42%), the Timberwolves won the battle from the three-point line (46% to 27%).

The Timberwolves will play the second game in a best-of-three series on Saturday afternoon at 2pm at UBC’s War Memorial Gym; the UNBC women will have to fight to keep their playoff run alive.