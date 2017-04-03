UNBC Drama Club Presents: Peter Pan and Wendy
Tierney Watkinson | Team Member
Join the UNBC Drama Club as they delve into the world of Neverland in their upcoming show, Peter Pan and Wendy!
If you, like me, love JM Barrie’s original story then you do not want to miss this Doug Rand stage adaptation. Be prepared to laugh along with this comedy adventure as Wendy and her little brothers follow the whimsical Peter into Neverland. Let the extremely talented UNBC Drama Club transport you into this beloved world of pirates, fairies, and Lost Boys. The set pieces, which I have caught glimpses of in the Clubs Room, are truly impressive and beautiful. The production, directed by Jake Goertz, will be well worth watching.
Starring:
Ferris Vasko as Peter Pan
Keone Gourlay as Wendy
Tyree Corfe as John
Emily Brown as Michael
Adaeze Obeta as Mrs. Darling and Never Bird
Shawn Caldera as Hook and Mr. Darling
Jeremy Komlos as Smee and Nana
Brodie Needham as Tootles
Caleb Sample as Nibs
Lydia Adams as Slightly
Gaby Sandhu as Twin 1
Kenna Derkson as Twin 2
Emily Bickel as Curly
Janae Swider as Starkey
Eilish Engelhart as Cecco
Alora Bowness as Liza, Jane, Tiger Lily, and Jukes
Adam Green as Mullins and Cookson
Sloan Vasko as Noodler
Courtney Hayhurst as Tinkerbell
River Goerz as Crocodile
Show dates begin soon! The first is March 31st at 7:00pm. The second and third showings are both on April 2nd, at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. All shows will be presented in the Canfor Theatre. The doors will be open for seating half an hour before each show.
Admission is a minimum of $5.00, which will be collected at the door. Don’t miss it!