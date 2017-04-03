UNBC Drama Club Presents: Peter Pan and Wendy

Tierney Watkinson | Team Member

Join the UNBC Drama Club as they delve into the world of Neverland in their upcoming show, Peter Pan and Wendy!

If you, like me, love JM Barrie’s original story then you do not want to miss this Doug Rand stage adaptation. Be prepared to laugh along with this comedy adventure as Wendy and her little brothers follow the whimsical Peter into Neverland. Let the extremely talented UNBC Drama Club transport you into this beloved world of pirates, fairies, and Lost Boys. The set pieces, which I have caught glimpses of in the Clubs Room, are truly impressive and beautiful. The production, directed by Jake Goertz, will be well worth watching.

Starring:

Ferris Vasko as Peter Pan

Keone Gourlay as Wendy

Tyree Corfe as John

Emily Brown as Michael

Adaeze Obeta as Mrs. Darling and Never Bird

Shawn Caldera as Hook and Mr. Darling

Jeremy Komlos as Smee and Nana

Brodie Needham as Tootles

Caleb Sample as Nibs

Lydia Adams as Slightly

Gaby Sandhu as Twin 1

Kenna Derkson as Twin 2

Emily Bickel as Curly

Janae Swider as Starkey

Eilish Engelhart as Cecco

Alora Bowness as Liza, Jane, Tiger Lily, and Jukes

Adam Green as Mullins and Cookson

Sloan Vasko as Noodler

Courtney Hayhurst as Tinkerbell

River Goerz as Crocodile

Show dates begin soon! The first is March 31st at 7:00pm. The second and third showings are both on April 2nd, at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. All shows will be presented in the Canfor Theatre. The doors will be open for seating half an hour before each show.

Admission is a minimum of $5.00, which will be collected at the door. Don’t miss it!