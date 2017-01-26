Transgender Day of Rememberance

Sam Wall | News Editor

On Sunday, November 20th, the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) Ceremony was held in the Artspace above Books and Co. The ceremony is held to honour those who have been lost to violence because they are transgender. As a nonbinary person, I, and my other transgender friends and allies, make an attempt to attend this ceremony every year. TDOR was cohosted by the Northern Pride Centre from UNBC and Inspiring Women Among Us. Taking the lead in the ceremony was Krystal Vandenburg, the President of the Northern Pride Centre. Krystal chose not to prepare a speech, rather they spoke powerfully and with sadness about the horrific transphobic violence occurring globally. Other speakers included Leasa Kells, who gave a general overview of issues facing transgender people and the history of TDOR. Hira Rashid also spoke about her experience providing a video presentation about transgender rights in Canada at a conference in Pakistan, where life for transgender people is radically different. Other attendees also brought their experiences and points of view to the ceremony, often bringing tears to my eyes.

One of the most striking elements of TDOR for me, is the list of those who have been murdered worldwide this year. Several hundred people have been murdered this year. What is especially disturbing about this, is that the majority of those murdered are transwomen of colour. Also disturbing, is the amount of people who could be on this list, but their deaths may go unreported or their transgender identity may be covered up. As well, this list does not cover those who committed suicide this year, which is most likely also a high number of people, as transgender people have higher suicide rates. The list of those murdered was posted in Artspace during the ceremony for attendees to view. I always try to peruse this list, and wonder what these people may have been like, who they loved, and who loved them. The average age of the people on this list was 25, with the youngest being 16 years old. Many people were killed in gruesome ways, including stabbing, shooting, stoning, beating, and burning. This violence is so unspeakably awful.

Though the subject was difficult to talk about, and many people were emotionally affected by the ceremony, the theme of solidarity and community was strong throughout. Resources for LGBTQ people and their allies were available for anyone with questions or looking for more support. As well, earlier in the day at Artspace, there was a panel led by LGBTQ activists and allies called “Challenging the Status Quo.” The discussion centred around biases and difficulties faced by transgender people. This event, hosted by Prince George Pride and Inspiring Women Among Us, provided an excellent segue into the Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony. According to the TDOR website, the international ceremony began on November 20th, 1999. The event began as a candlelit ceremony in San Francisco to honor Rita Hester, who was murdered on November 28th of 1998. Her murder remains unsolved. Though not everyone remembered at TDOR identified as transgender (they may have identified in different ways), they were still victims of the bias against transgender people. The importance of this ceremony is that it raises awareness about the violence experienced by transgender people, which has only recently begun to come to more mainstream media attention. By providing a day to mourn and honor the lives of those lost, we remember them always, and provide support for those who are struggling today. More information about the Transgender Day of Remembrance can be found at https://tdor.info/.