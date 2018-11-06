Cheers from the heart, no crowd
He is on his own stage
One that is fenced with her
He believes in the character of his plot
Although the facts say otherwise
If only she was there for the many times,
He rustled and tumbled alone with his thoughts
He wished words would not limit his expression
He wished she knew she occupied him all day
In his mind, they’re the end before there’s even a beginning
If desperation didn’t mean he was desperate,
She’ll know she is his every moment
If a sceptre was his wand, he’d wave it at her
To live a dream most times only realistic in his heart
He never fancies himself as she might think
Everything meaningful he does, is a guess in the hope of the best outcome
If she was a game of Blackjack,
She would realize, he’s at a game of cards without cards
From a man to a woman,
We are whatever or whomever you think we are
In absentia, you are always present!