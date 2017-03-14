Student Affairs

Janelle O’Meara

Growing up in northern British Columbia, Janelle O’Meara always knew her path would lead her towards UNBC. She first entered the doors of UNBC for a science fair; coming from Burns Lake, the university with all its classrooms and lecture halls seemed huge. After spending three years at UNBC, it is now clear to her that the UNBC community is incredibly supportive and does not seem so big after all.

Janelle is in her third year at UNBC with a joint major in Global and International Studies and Political Science with a minor in General Business. A year long exchange in Belgium inspired Janelle to follow this degree path and she hopes to work internationally in the future. During the past two years, she has worked at the Thirsty Moose Pub and is now looking to transition into a position with the NUGSS Board of Directors as a way to increase her involvement in the UNBC student community. What Janelle loves the most about UNBC is the strong community between students and professors that is fostered by small class sizes, as well the fact that we have Forests for the World right in our backyard. In the past, she has held leadership roles with various Rotary International organizations, such as Interact Clubs and Rotex Clubs. Last year, she was the Northern Events Coordinator for the District 5040 Rotex Club and worked to organize events and social nights for Rotary exchange students across northern B.C. Her strong work ethic and commitment to the betterment of the undergraduate study body have led her to run for this position on the NUGSS Board.

As Director of Student Affairs, Janelle aims to increase engagement among students for NUGSS events, as well as working to build a productive and cohesive NUGSS Board. With a strong background in social media and marketing, she plans on making the NUGSS website and social media platforms more accessible and open to students. If elected, Janelle would like increase the visibility and knowledge of the services that NUGSS offers and would like to have all students feel that they are involved in the society, whether it be by attending board meetings or reading monthly Director’s reports to see what their elected representatives are working on. Janelle is committed to putting the leadership and skills she has learned both in and out of the classroom to use as your Director of Student Affairs.