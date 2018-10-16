Sports Update

Ultimate Champions League:

Saturday, Oct 6: Irish Conor McGregor submitted in front of Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, after verbal arguments sparked a great media reaction.

Soccer:

Sunday, Oct 7: One of the wildest finishes we have ever heard, from a classic clash between UNBC Timberwolves Men’s Soccer and the TRU WolfPack, in Kamloops! 3-2 for the TRU WolfPack up until 94 minutes, then at the last second, Emmanuel Devako snatched the equalizer goal for the UNBC Timberwolves.

Tennis:

Croatia’s Borna Ćorić produced a masterful display of power-hitting to stun holder Roger Federer in the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, Oct 13, and will face Novak Djokovic in the final.

Cycling:

The Tour de France trophy won by Geraint Thomas this summer has been stolen from a display at the NEC in Birmingham, Team Sky have confirmed.