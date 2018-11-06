Sports Update

Soccer:

La Liga: Spain, Round 10

Real Madrid sacks head coach, Julen Lopetegui, after 5-1 defeat to classico rival Barcelona. Luis Suarez scored a hattrick in the absence of Lionel Messi. Barcelona: 21 points, Alaves: 20 points, Sevilla: 19 points, Atletico Madrid: 19 points, and Real Madrid in ninth place with 14 points only.

Premier League: England, Round 10

Chelsea defeats Burnley FC 4-0, and Man United secure three valuable points after beating Everton 2-1. Manchester City: 26 points, Liverpool: 26 points, Chelsea: 24 points, Arsenal: 22 points.

Serie A: Italy, Round 10

Juventus maintain position at the top of Serie A after 2-1 victory over Empoli, and Inter Milan defeats Lazio by three goals to none. Juventus: 28 points, Inter Milan: 22 points, Napoli: 22 points, Lazio: 18 points.

France Ligue: France, Round 11

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. defeats Marseille 2-0, and Montpellier tops Toulouse 3-0 to secure third place in standing. Paris Saint-Germain: 33 points, Lille OSC: 25 points, Montpellier: 22 points, Lyon: 20 points.

Bundesliga: Germany, Round 9

Dortmund maintains spot at the top of the standing after 2-2 draw with Hertha, while Bayern closes in on second place after 2-1 win over Mainz. Dortmund: 21 points, Bayern: 19 points, Monchengladbach: 19 points, Werder: 17 points.

Basketball:

National Basketball Association:

Toronto Raptors are having a great start to the season, sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with an 8-1 record after defeats the Suns 107-98.

The Golden State Warriors lead the Western Conference with a 9-1 record with their last win coming over the Timber Wolves 116-99.

Hockey:

National Hockey League:

The Canucks, Flames, and Oilers occupy the top 3 spots in the Pacific Division of the National Hockey League, while the Canadiens and Maple Leafs sit at third and fourth in the Atlantic Division, respectively.

Tennis:

Association of Tennis Professionals:

Novak Djokovic secures return to top spot in the ATP rankings after Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from the Paris Master Tournament.

General Sports News:

North and South Korea set to combine for Tokyo 2020 and co-host 2032 Olympics.

Germany’s most successful football club, Bayern Munich, is facing a barrage of criticism after they posted a photo on their Twitter account of a player’s Halloween party. In the photo, one player appears to be wearing traditional Arab attire and is holding a box that looks like a package bomb, with caution stickers and wires coming out of it.

In Qatar, Gymnast Simone Biles has won the all-around title at the world championships for the fourth time, the most ever in women’s artistic gymnastics.