So, Everything is Not Really Okay

Jordan Tucker | Guest Contributor

Some mornings I wake up to my cat literally punching me in the mouth as a sort of siren song towards the empty food bowl. Those are the good days: I feed the furry kings, eat and make coffee, and then do whatever it is I need to do.

Other days are not so good: on the bad days, I wake up to a wall of ten thousand bees all buzzing at me. Not only is the buzzing increasingly loud and angry, it’s also accompanied by ten thousand versions of my own voice (and also sometimes my mother’s, and former boyfriends or friends or employers), all shouting out the various reasons I suck and should stay in bed. Oh, but the bees are also revving chainsaws for some reason. On those mornings, I still get up and do things, but later– sometimes, unfortunately, the only response is to grab the other cat (the one that isn’t punching me) and roll over and sleep more. It’s easier to coma out than it is to deal with reality on those mornings.

Here’s the answer to the question: what’s wrong with you? Well, many things. I’m glad you asked. I’m perpetually late, self sabotage a great many opportunities, am more terrified of a genuinely fulfilling friendship than I am of having a leg sawed off, and don’t floss enough. I also smoke occasionally because it looks cool, despite multiple warnings from the Surgeon General and my emphysema-stricken beloved Uncle. But in this case, the problem tends to be a saucy and heady mix of anxiety and Seasonal Affective Disorder, along with slight dabbles of PTSD.

It’s been around for as long as I can remember– I was a little kid from a really unhappy and sometimes violent home, and in those situations, you learn to always be on your guard. Recently my sibling and I realized that we both monitor is approaching based on the way their footsteps fall behind us– a skill that proved useful when hoping to avoid an angry parent’s wrath. In those situations, you always sleep with one eye open, and you never feel entirely safe. This is one way anxiety develops– the way my doctor explained it is that your chemicals get really used to being high strung all the time. Think of a deer with a constant set of headlights following it around. Then, when the cause of stress eventually leaves, it feels so normal to have those chemicals at that high level that your body is hesitant to take them back down. Or, when a situation that would be marginally stressful to a welladjusted person shows up, your body gets so excited to return to those old familiar stressed-out stomping grounds that it dials your chemicals up 200% for fun– in this case, picture that guy in your high school who had a shitty car with a massive speaker setup who would crank them up as loud as rock concert even when he was driving to the gas station. When your system is built for the maximum, it is hard to convince it to go softly.

For a long time, I was really angry, all of the time – I shouted at people, places, and things like some really traumatized version of a See Spot Run book. “What’s Jane doing over there? She’s screaming into the void, and also at her high school principal. See Jane scream!” And I drank like it was water or oxygen.

And drinking all the time was only making it worse, too: it turns out that the reason alcohol makes us feel uninhibited up until a certain point is because it uses up a chemical in our brains that makes us relaxed and happy– so the next day, you feel like crap, because you literally used up all your happy points for the next day. With drinking, it got to the point where I realized that I was doing it because I liked that when I was drunk enough, I could finally admit to myself how much I hated myself. And right after that, I would be drunk enough that maybe I would finally not wake up, which was what I secretly wanted. But at some point, I got enough friends and hobbies that I enjoyed that I realized that if I was dead, I couldn’t do the hobbies I enjoyed or spend time with the people I care about. Also it was making me fat. And if there’s one thing I hate more than myself, it’s my body. Where my ladies at? Beauty standards, am I right? #Yolo #whitefeminism. Not that.

Basically I realized that I was burning myself out. It turns out that it takes a lot of energy to be constantly amped up and ready to pounce on the people around you for perceived mistakes. I have to give credit to guys in Tap-Out shirts, it takes a lot of energy to be that pissed off all the time. And one day, I realized that I was over it. I couldn’t spend all that time with a chip on my shoulder. I like eating chips, not using them as epaulettes. I couldn’t spend the rest of my life looking like a Frito-Lays’ women’s power suit in the 90s. I’m not saying it was easy, but one day I wasn’t angry at the entirety of the world anymore. In fact, I quite liked the world, and wanted to spend time with it. But where the anger had been was a giant well of deep-seated anxiety – it turns out the anger had been Mary McFly’s high school bully Biff. Lots of bravado with a lot of sad down at the bottom. Anger had been useful because it was a way to blame the outside world for my own problems. But when you carve it away, the problem was what it had always been, a total fear of the world around me, calling itself “Anxiety” (along with a big bad tendency to get really, really sad in the winter). So with that has come a whole host of other problems. I obsessively overthink interactions with the people around me, I have a chronic inability to sleep through the night, I severely procrastinate until the last minute because I am paralyzed by the possibility of making a mistake.

Oh, also panic attacks, the most fun thing ever, where one minute you are sailing along and over-thinking one thing to avoid dealing with your emotions, then all of a sudden all you can think of are hundreds of swirling knives and also your mother’s screaming face in close up, and also ten thousand rottweilers gnarling at your legs, which is sad because like you they could have been sweet affectionate animals if only they had had a normal upbringing full of care and tenderness. And it lasts for somewhere from twenty minutes to hours. Once I literally thought I was having a heart attack, and made it up the stairs to my roommate’s room, where she told me I needed to breathe. She was coincidentally listening to music of the ocean and had like twenty candles burning in her room. She made me touch her heart and breathe and hug my cat, and told me that I didn’t need the ambulance. I told her that if this was some of her hippy bullshit I would return and haunt the hell out of her. But I was ultimately fine. Such is the power of the mind and the imagination.

It’s not like I’m alone, either. When I started telling my friends about my lack of grip on my own sanity, many of them confessed that they had also had panic attacks. A friend of mine said that when school stresses got to be too much, he could hear thousands of people yelling– in an empty room. But when these attacks happen, you are entirely convinced that what’s occurring is real. And it is real, but the person who is screaming is your own mind, tired of being ignored. A different friend said similar things about getting panic attacks managing a coffee shop.

Our current world is a cesspool of factors that exacerbate anxiety– our generation is overeducated, under-exercised, underemployed, and oversaturated with information. Some scientists from the University of Illinois did a study that pointed to cell phones causing anxiety and depression. The idea behind it is that, basically, we need time to process information. But since we’re too quick to bury our heads in our phones as a quick way to avoid reality, we miss out on important time needed to reflect on the course of the day. If we don’t get that time, we quickly become overloaded with information and our bodies and minds become overwhelmed. So the answer to that is, unfortunately, very simple. Spend time alone and spend time with your friends. But when you are alone, be alone – don’t bring your phone into it, you need the time to process. And when you are with your friends, actually BE with your friends. It’s as easy and as hard as that.

In some ways, it’s great to hide from the world in your phone, and I get it – I do it all the time. But it doesn’t promote emotional resilience. In fact, it makes us less resilient– the key to being better at handling things is to have more experiences that bring us joy and vulnerability and laughter, and to be fully immersed in them. It makes you better at actually dealing with sad things. Think of being able to handle leaping from the hot tub into a snow pile in the winter– it only works if you’ve been warm! And anxiety what happens when you stand around outside of the hot tub because you’re afraid of the heat, and then get thrown into the snowbank anyways. It’s no fun and you’re colder than you would’ve been.

For me, anxiety and the associated horror are all a learning curve, but it’s getting easier. It’s about really listening to yourself, and being unafraid to talk to people who care about you about your struggles. As the running monkey in Bojack Horseman says, “Every day it gets a little easier. But you have to do it every day. That’s the hard part. But it does get easier.”

I debated over writing this article, because there’s stigma around seeming weak, or not entirely sure of yourself at all times. If there’s anything the election of Donald Trump down south can tell us, it’s that people are still in love with leaders who talk down to those who are defenseless. (“But Jordan,” you say, “We didn’t elect him! We elected Prime Minister Sunshine Buzzfeed!” Yes, we did, and before that we elected Prime Minister “Old Stock Canadians”, the Master’s Degree version of “Make America Great Again.)

We are often little kids at bedtime asking for someone, anyone, to tell us if the monsters are real. Our parents tell us, over and over that they aren’t – and this is the wrong approach, because in a child’s mind, the fearful metaphor is the most real thing there is. If you tell a child a monster isn’t real, then in their mind, not only is the monster still real, you have now told them that they have to face its fangs and whorling bloody talons on their own. So when a person such as Donald Trump comes in and says that not only are the monsters real, they’re Muslim and Mexican and they’re in your country, and he offers to stand next to you with a sword if you only give him your vote, why wouldn’t the scared child of someone’s deepest guts agree? What an easy trade, a vote for a general to fight against the monsters. We want a quick fix to complicated problems.

I don’t know the solution, but I do know one thing. In my wooden-sworded flailings against my own personal demons, the most helpful friends and companions I have found are those who can help me understand it. Sit with me as I watch it from afar for weeks, days, noticing the ways it moves, it breathes. We chat and laugh as I carefully throw breadcrumbs to the beast, it snarling at first, but eventually lapping them up hungrily. Tell me to drop the sword in the snow and approach slowly, cautiously edging foot after foot into the crunching drifts. Its eyes grow wide, and you realize they’re the same colour as your own. Laugh encouragingly as its nostrils flare hot air into the cold around it, and I begin to talk to it – and eventually, it rolls over, and shows me its soft belly, no longer fearsome, just in need of a soft touch.