Rememberance of Violence Against Women

Sam Wall | News Editor

This past November saw the ceremony for the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women occur in the Wintergarden at UNBC. The event featured a variety of speakers and other creative performances, while honouring the women lost in the Montreal Massacre. This ceremony was also helped to wrap up the many events put on over the previous two weeks by Inspiring Women Among Us (IWAU).

Shannon Williams, the Women’s Representative with NUGSS, was the MC for the event, introducing each speaker as well as giving a speech herself. Other speakers such as the Executive Director of the Northern Women’s Centre, Sarah Boyd, and Associate Professors Si Transken and Zoë Meletis addressed the various states of women’s experiences, available resources, and other IWAU events. Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall and UNBC President Daniel Weeks both made brief appearances at the opening of the event. Several creative performances were woven throughout the event, adding strength and joy to an often somber ceremony. Darrin Rigo, UNBC Alumnus and Student Recruitment Officer, approached the topic in a unique way, with his “Letter to the ‘Nice Guys.’” As well, local musician, Britt Meierhofer, performed a couple of songs expressing the challenging experiences of being a woman. Finally, undergraduate student, Hira Rashid, read her moving poem about women who have been abused. Each speaker or performer was given a rose afterwards in thanks.

The National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women formally takes place on December 6th of each year, to commemorate the 14 women who were killed on this day in 1989, at l’École Polytechnique de Montréal. The female students were murdered because they were women pursuing higher education. According to the Canadian Women’s Foundation, this day is also to reflect on the everyday violence experienced by women and girls and those who have lost their lives to it, as well as consider concrete action that can be taken to eliminate this violence as a society. To commemorate this day, men are asked to wear white ribbons, while women are asked to wear purple ribbons. The white ribbons represent men’s personal conviction to never commit violence against women, and a commitment to stop it in our society. The purple ribbons represent the pain and bruising that women have been through at the hands of abusers, and that they are survivors.

The IWAU page on UNBC’s website describes their events as an annual celebration of the contributions made to Canadian and global society by women, and how others can support them in their endeavors. These events lead up to the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. This year IWAU was led by Events Coordinator Krystal Devauld, and supported by Zoë Meletis, Annie Booth, and several other volunteers. The theme of the 2016 events was “Women, Media, and Masks,” which focussed on the challenges of gender-related imagery in media, and how people of any gender can use masks to conform to these gendered expectations. continue that work into this year’s events.