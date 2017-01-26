Rain in January

Tierney Watkinson

things I used to believe

were impossible

like

rain in January

winter water

freezing

becoming ice

a deadly mirror

taking over

making me

invisible

crumbling slowly

ripping apart as I try to remember warmth

bones

splitting

beneath my skin

burning

even as I succumb

to numbing cold

ripping

deep wounds

caverns

within me

forcing

cracks within myself

straining under weights

I should

not

have to bear

this self doubt

and its iron claws

slowly tearing

out

my insides what once kept me alive

pulsing

pouring out

as I am

paralyzed

I think I

stopped screaming

a long time ago

but maybe

I’ve just stopped

hearing it