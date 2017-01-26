Rain in January
Tierney Watkinson
things I used to believe
were impossible
like
rain in January
winter water
freezing
becoming ice
a deadly mirror
taking over
making me
invisible
crumbling slowly
ripping apart as I try to remember warmth
bones
splitting
beneath my skin
burning
even as I succumb
to numbing cold
ripping
deep wounds
caverns
within me
forcing
cracks within myself
straining under weights
I should
not
have to bear
this self doubt
and its iron claws
slowly tearing
out
my insides what once kept me alive
pulsing
pouring out
as I am
paralyzed
I think I
stopped screaming
a long time ago
but maybe
I’ve just stopped
hearing it