Public Druggings in Prince George

On August 26, 2018, Prince George RCMP received multiple reports from women who believe they had been drugged at licensed establishments.

News of the druggings circulated via Facebook post, after a mother received a phone call from her daughter at 2:27 am, informing her mother that she had been left at a neighbour’s house by a taxi driver. According to the description of events, the daughter, who will remain anonymous at the behest of the family, went out for drinks the night of August 25 and left a licensed establishment at 12:30 am on August 26 after having three alcoholic beverages. Upon arriving home, she had no recollection of when or how she left the establishment, or how she had ended up at her neighbour’s home.

The post went viral in the local Prince George community, and several other people have stepped up and reported similar incidents to the police. RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass says investigations are currently ongoing, and incidents such as these are a priority for the RCMP. No further details have been released.

Police would also like to remind everyone choosing to go out and socialize with alcohol, regardless of gender, to take the following precautions: always attend with a trusted friend and arrange a safe ride home, never leave a friend behind, or a drink unattended, never accept a drink from someone you don’t know and trust, and advise loved ones of your plans.

If you or someone you are with experience symptoms that lead you to believe drugging is involved, attend the hospital immediately, and if warranted, call the police.

Anyone with any information about these incidents are asked to call the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.