Prince George Municipal Elections – Mayor and Council

Four years have passed, and it has come time for another municipal election in Prince George. As the campaign period kicks off, voters will have two candidates to choose from for the position of mayor, and thirteen candidates for the eight council positions. To make your selection process easier, OTE has provided a brief overview of all the candidates and their electoral platforms. As well, there will be an All Candidates forum at the public library, hosted by CBC on September 25 from 6:30 pm to 9 pm where you can ask questions of the candidates; more information is available here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2226997624202080/

General voting day will be on October 20, from 8 am to 8 pm, and you can cast your vote at any of these locations: Blackburn Elementary School, DP Todd Secondary School, Edgewood Elementary School, École Lac des Bois, John McInnis Centre, Kelly Road Secondary School, Malaspina Elementary School, Ron Brent Elementary School, Vanway Elementary School. Advance voting options are available, also from 8 am to 8 pm: October 10 at the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre, October 11 at the Pine Centre Mall, October 16 at the Prince George Conference and Civic Centre, October 17 at the UNBC Bentley Centre. You can also vote via mail if you have a physical disability, illness, or injury that affects your ability to vote, or expect to be absent from Prince George on general voting day and during all advance voting opportunities. Applications for mail ballot voting will be accepted from September 17 to October 19.

Voters will not need to register in advance to vote, just bring two pieces of identification which prove identity and place of residence, with at least one containing a signature. Individuals are eligible to vote in the Prince George municipal election if they are 18 years of age or older, are a Canadian citizen, have been a resident of British Columbia for at least six months, and have lived in Prince George for at least 30 days before voting. This means that if you have been a student of UNBC since the beginning of this semester, you are eligible to vote! Be sure to take this opportunity and vote!

Frank Everitt

https://www.facebook.com/Frank-Everitt-271496462884731/

Everitt is a current city councilor serving his second term, who hopes to contribute to PG’s growth as a northern economic hub and make the city the best it can be, finding resonance with the region’s Conservative MP Todd Doherty’s perspectives. He has been a resident of PG for over thirty years, and has served as President of the Union of Steel Workers since 1983. Everitt is also a member of the Finance and Audit Committee, as well as BC’s Round Table on Environment and the Economy.

Garth Frizzell

http://garthfrizzell.ca/ https://www.facebook.com/reelectGarth/

Frizzell is a current city councilor, having served three terms. His main goals include diversifying the economy and funding, and strong financial accountability. He teaches technology and business courses at CNC, and has fifteen years of experience in business technology entrepreneurship. Frizzell has served as the Chair of the City’s Finance and Audit Committee for four years, has been a Board Member for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for ten years, and is a founding member of the International Students’ Welcoming Committee. His contributions earned him the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013.

Viv Fox

http://www.votefox.ca/ https://www.facebook.com/votevivfox

Fox is running for her first term as city councilor. She hopes to promote multiculturalism, community wellness, and economic growth in the City. Fox also addresses the mitigation of drug hazards, illegal dumping, and the Quinn Street Recycle Depot and Transfer Station. Previously in the armed forces, she also worked as a first responder during the BC wildfires, and supports the celebration of Orange Shirt Day and remembrance of residential school victims.

Murry Krause

https://murrykrause.ca/ https://www.facebook.com/murry.krause

Krause is a mainstay of local politics, serving six terms on city council. Born and raised in Prince George, he is an energetic community leader, and works from an informed, balanced approach. He is currently a director of the Regional District of Fraser Fort George, recently retired after over twenty years as Executive Director of the Central Interior Native Health Society, and was Executive Director of the PG and District United Way for thirteen years. Krause has also chaired several committees with the City, including Homelessness and Affordable Housing, Healthy City Framework, Finance and Audit, Intercultural, and Heritage Committees. He has won Prince George Citizen of the Year, the Community Leadership Award from PG Native Friendship Centre, and the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilee Medals.

Terri P. McConnachie

http://www.terrimcconnachie.com https://www.facebook.com/terrimcconnachiecitycouncillor/

McConnachie is a current city councilor seeking re-election to her second term. Her interests include investment in infrastructure and attention to maintenance programs, accountability at City Hall, civic pride through beautification, and a collaborative approach to council. She has been a citizen of PG for over 40 years, worked as General Manager of the PG Exhibition, and currently works as Executive Officer for the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of Northern BC. McConnachie is also a trustee on the PG Public Library Board and a member of the Nechako Rotary Club.

Cori Ramsay

https://www.facebook.com/coriramsayforcouncil/

Ramsay is a new candidate for council, who wants to shift focus to youth in order to maintain sustainability of the city. Her background is in retail lending and business, and under her leadership, Integris Credit Union and the City of Quesnel became living wage certified. She is also the Chair of the Board at the Two Rivers Gallery, serves on the CFUR board as Treasurer, and volunteers with the UNBC Apiary club, UNBC Theatre Club, and Judy Russell Presents. She was named one of the Top 40 Under 40, and spoke at TEDxUNBC about poverty reduction.

Kyle Sampson

http://kylesampson.ca/ https://www.facebook.com/SampKyle/

At the age of 25, Sampson is the youngest candidate for council, and is seeking election to his first term. His interests include long-term budget needs, sustainability, community development, and attracting young professionals and families to the City. He feels a responsibility to support the needs of diverse and vulnerable populations of PG. Sampson worked as a DJ at “The River” radio station, manages Pacific Western Brewing, and is organizing the Cariboo Rocks Northern Music Festival. He was named on of the Top 40 Under 40, and has support from several current councilors.

Susan Scott

https://www.facebook.com/susanscott.PG/

Scott is a current member of council, seeking re-election to her second term. Scott currently works with the management team at Pacific Western Transportation, and worked for 22 years in college and university bookstore systems. She volunteered as Assistant Chaplain at the hospital for thirteen years, and volunteered at the Rotary Hospice House. Scott is an Interim Director of the North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA), a member of the Standing Committee on Finance and Audit, and a member of the Select Committee on Homelessness and Affordable Housing.

Paul Serup

https://www.facebook.com/paul.serup

Serup is a Hart community member, seeking election to his first term on council. His interests include nixing plans to rebuild the aging Four Seasons Swimming Pool, and allowing the YMCA to take over construction and management. This is despite an affirmative referendum vote from citizens in October 2017. Serup would like to see less bureaucracy, and streamlined processes in City management.

Brian Skakun

http://brianskakun.com/

Skakun is a current city councilor having served five terms, and is seeking re-election for his sixth term. His main interests are in infrastructure, economic development, administrative communication and oversight, and environment. Skakun wants to see the City apply for funding to continue to improve roads, sidewalks, and parks, as well as have a better informed council when voting on development. He also wants to see increased communication amongst all players in City Hall, and an environmental approach that considers all factors. Skakun Chairs the Intergovernmental Resolutions Committee, and has been involved with the local SPCA and PG Pulp Safety Committee. He was recently the subject of some controversy in The Citizen Newspaper around his opinions on the needle exchange.

Cameron Stolz

http://cameronstolz.ca/ https://www.facebook.com/Cameron-Stolz-125647834159519/

Stolz is a previous city councilor, having served two terms, and is looking to be elected for a third term. During his council tenure, he fought for and lost a motion to limit the increase of property taxes. In 2013, he stepped down as chair of the committee, after it was discovered that he had not paid the property taxes on his home, though eventually he paid what was owed. He hopes to be a voice for small business, and hold the City to account for how taxpayer money is spent. Stolz has been critical of the City allowing salaried administrative staff to be paid overtime for their work on accommodating evacuees from last year’s wildfires.

Christopher Wood

https://www.facebook.com/groups/ChrisWoodForCityCouncil/

Wood is a new applicant to council, hoping to be elected for his first term. He has twenty years of Information Technology experience, as well as English and Math tutoring for a variety of age groups. Wood seeks to bring modernity to the city, including rethinking traffic flows to allow cycling and exercise year-round, snow removal on a timely basis, and improved sewer systems. He visualizes technology and art working together, creating a place where people want to live, including a new performance center, updated movie theatre, and expansion of the Maker Space at the Two Rivers Gallery.

Dave Fuller

http://www.davefullerpg.ca/

Fuller is running for his first term as city councilor. He focuses on community, environment, and economics. Community priorities include more funding for community groups, and more focus on establishing neighborhood gatherings and park spaces. Fuller is working with the PG Air Improvement Roundtable to reduce industrial and sewage emissions, and create an organic household waste pickup. He is also a former owner of Ave Maria and a business consultant, hoping to implement a “Dragon’s Den” style investment system. He has also been critical of salaried City staff claiming overtime during the BC wildfires.