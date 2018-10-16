Press Release: Bringing in the Bystander comes to UNBC

The University of Northern British Columbia’s Sexual Violence Prevention and Education Committee is excited to be offering Bringing in the Bystander to our campus community this year. Bringing in the Bystander is a sexual violence prevention program that teaches participants how to safely intervene in situations where violence may be occurring. It takes a “community of responsibility” approach, which seeks to build a culture where everyone has a role to play in violence prevention.

Participating students, staff, and faculty will be provided with a certificate of completion at the end of the workshop, which they can then include in resumes and job applications in the future. Bringing in the Bystander is a widely recognized and well respected program. So far the Residence Assistants, Thirsty Moose Staff, Pride members, and several student athletes, as well as various staff and faculty, have been trained.

For more information, you can look at the Bringing in the Bystander website here: https://cola.unh.edu/prevention-innovations/bystander-overview and the Government of Canada’s page recognizing the program as a best practice here: http://cbpp-pcpe.phac-aspc.gc.ca/ppractice/bringing-in-the-bystander/

There are three remaining opportunities to complete the program:

-Thursday, October 25, 2018 9:00 am – 12:00 pm in Rm 5-173

-Thursday, November 8, 2018 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm in Rm 5-159

-Wednesday, November 14, 2018 9:00 am – 12:00 pm in Rm 1079, Senate Chambers

Please e-mail Sexual Violence Prevention and Education Coordinator, Meg Labron, at labron@unbc.ca or call the UNBC Wellness Centre to register for a session.