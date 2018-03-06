We supplanted huts and caves with concrete buildings
Forests are lost to paved roads and cities
We found solace in religion but forgot to pray
We narrowed empires and dynasties to states
Anarchy usurped autocracy and made us all libertarians
Knives, spears, and arrows were replaced by triggers…. we’ve made killing efficient
We’ve mutually assured our own destruction as evidence of our madness in nuclear terms
All on our watch! All on our watch!
Philosophy sought to enlighten, ideologies have become normative in actuality
Science has substantiated the leftovers of discovery
We remodeled feudalism to capitalism without Lords
We’ve created equal opportunity in inequality managed democratically
We’ve enshrined and protected the rights of all men in constitutions and charters
but confined them to those pages
Where Bonaparte failed, America succeeded…it smells hegemonic!
We’ve set our reminders on historical calendars,
But forgot the dates and events that shaped the future
All on our watch! All on our watch!
Living on the edge of our emotions,
Men needed a seismic vocal reverberation to remind them:
She is a person, equally and wonderfully made to be loved and respected
From her children, she demands respect!
We teach the doctrine of people
But define people by labels
All on our watch! All on our watch!
We clench our fists to heaven
And made God abdicate His throne
We’ve made ourselves the measure of all things…gods with the lifespan of candles!
We’ve pinned our salvation on humanism
We’ve formulated laws to uphold morality with man as reference
But soon realized dogs have more morals with training
We fling out our deism as chaos continuously frustrates our efforts for order
We suddenly remember like Nietzsche, we killed God but yet ask, where is He in all this?
Virtue and values are placed at our doorsteps with dollar signs
We’ve become so capitally crazy, we’ve made earth our factory and Mars our future home
All on our watch! All on our watch!