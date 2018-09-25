NUGSS By-Election and Annual General Meeting

Whether you are a new or returning student, all of us at some point have likely wondered, “what is NUGSS and what do they do?” That can be difficult to answer, as they do so much! As your northern undergraduate student society, they are key advocates and representatives of students, and provide events and services. As a non-profit society, NUGSS has a board of directors who are elected to provide the vision, while staff assist with carrying out the everyday workings of the society.

Though the best way to find the answers to your questions is to go talk to the lovely directors or staff in person, a short summary can’t hurt! Services that students use everyday are provided by NUGSS, including the U-Pass program, Health and Dental Benefits Plan, the Thirsty Moose Pub, Degrees Coffee Co., emergency financial aid, food bank services, student lockers, bike lockers, and SLO/clubs administration. As well, they sit on several UNBC committees to ensure the voice of students is heard. They also manage the NUSC (Northern Undergraduate Student Centre), which houses CFUR Radio, Over The Edge Newspaper, PG Public Interest Research Group, and the Northern Pride Centre. There’s also an ombudsperson whose role is to maintain communication between the student body and NUGSS. Don’t be afraid to introduce yourself! You can find NUGSS on the third floor of the NUSC building, right above the Thirsty Moose Pub.

There are many ways you can get involved with the society through volunteering or joining a committee administered by the the society. Another great way to get involved is to campaign to become a director of NUGSS. Directors are elected by the student body, and typically serve one year terms. NUGSS has just announced a by-election to fill two vacant director roles: Vice-President and Aboriginal Representative. Nominations for these roles can be submitted between September 26 and October 18, and the campaign period runs from October 19 to October 28. All undergraduate students are encouraged to cast their vote on October 29 and 30.

For more information on NUGSS, all society members (undergraduate students) are welcome to attend the Annual General Meeting. Here you will see all of the year’s work summarized, including budget and actual expenditures. The more members in attendance the better, as this helps reach the quorum required for the meeting, and increases the diversity of members voting on any necessary motions. This will also provide you with an opportunity to meet the society directors and ask questions. The AGM is scheduled for October 17 at 2:30 pm in the NUSC Event Space, where free pizza will be provided!

Any inquiries on the by-election or AGM can be sent to nugss-hello@unbc.ca.