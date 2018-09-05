Northern Pride Centre: Explore Equity

The Northern Pride Centre would like to welcome all of you new guys, gals and non-binary pals to UNBC.

But what is the Northern Pride Centre? Who is it for? What can it do for you as a member of UNBC?

The Northern Pride Centre is a safe space located at UNBC’s Prince George campus. Our primary goal is to establish an environment on campus that is open and equitable, with a particular focus on those marginalized by their sexual and/or gender orientations and identities. We do this by creating a LGBTQ2S+ community and educating people on LGBTQ2S+ subjects.

Our office is a social space open Monday to Friday. Feel free to come sit on our couches, read our books, play our board games, drink our tea, and hangout with people! Everyone is welcome to join us so long as you are kind and respectful (cisgender/straight people are welcome).

We have weekly activities such as Art Night and Dungeons and Dragons. We also conduct smaller outings, such as trips to the Prince George Aquatic Centre, the SPCA, and more. The Northern Pride Centre also hosts several annual events including the Rocky Horror Picture Show movie screening on Halloween, and a Trans Day of Remembrance Ceremony.

The Northern Pride Centre has many resources such as pamphlets, books, and information for other advocacy groups. The Northern Pride Centre is a non-judgmental resource, so if you would like to learn about LGBTQ2S+ topics, please drop by!

We are an entirely a volunteer-run resource on campus. We are always looking for volunteers to provide ideas, lead activities, teach people, etc. We welcome help, big or small!

If, at any time, you would like to be a volunteer please contact us. Do you have any suggestions, ideas, or questions? We would love to hear from you. Email us at prideunbc@gmail.com or check out our Facebook page “Northern Pride Centre.” Better yet, come visit us in person! We are located in room 6-344 of the NUSC building on the third floor. See you all there!