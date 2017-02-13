Northern Historical Conference

Darin Kamsteeg President | NHSS

We are proud to invite you to the inaugural Northern Historical Conference. We feel this event will be an excellent showcase of the academic excellence the North has to offer, as well as provide an opportunity to network with scholars from across Western Canada.

This is a primarily undergraduate conference, but we both allow and encourage graduate students, professionals, and community members to attend and present. We welcome talks and posters related to any geographic region or time period, as long as it can be linked to the idea of “Expression”. Our theme was chosen because it allows for scholars of different backgrounds to come together and share in a discourse on the past that incorporates numerous disciplinary approaches.

Please refer to the attached PDF for more information, and if you have any further questions do not hesitate to email us at nhss@unbc.ca. The prices listed in the PDF are early bird pricing, of which there are 30 student tickets and 30 regular admission tickets available. This pricing ends either on January 16th , or when the tickets are sold out. Tickets may be purchased here.

Our deadline for scholarship applications is February 10th 2017. Applications may be submitted here. Applicants can expect to receive a response by February 20th. We look forward to hearing from you and hopefully seeing you at UNBC in March!