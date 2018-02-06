Nineties Kids

Here’s to the kids
who never put down their skateboards.
Despite fresh grey in their sideburns
they still deem four wheels on a plank—
sans helmet and pads, of course—
a more than acceptable way to travel;
to and from work,
to the grocery store,
or anywhere else most adults
would take a car.
Here’s to the kids
who still blast
Pantera
to pump themselves up
before a big board room meeting.
Who hide concert t-shirts
under suits and ties
like some kind of undercover
rock n’ roll hero.
Here’s to the kids
drinking pennyroyal tea
on a plane
in utero,
and here’s to Dave Grohl
for carrying on
without Kurt.
Here’s to the kids
who are becoming moms and dads
that are tattooed
and pierced,
and have hair that is too long
or too bleached.
A far cry
from the poofy bouffant do’s and polo shirts
their own parents put on
to be parents.
Here’s to the kids
who run small backwoods farms,
and eat sumptuous concoctions
of roots and tubers
that they have harvested by hand.
The ones who install solar panels
on their roofs
in an effort to live sustainably,
and as a bonus,
wave a finger at big business
in the process.
Here’s to “Wayne’s World”
and “Stuart Smalley,”
“It’s Pat,”
“Deep thoughts,”
and everything else
that decade of “SNL” churned out
for our entertainment.
RIP Chris Farley, forever.
Here’s to the nineties,
and to the kids from it
who aren’t buying into the reality
that capitalism has created for us.
The kids who are becoming adults
who still don’t believe in nine-to-five,
or bottom lines that lack heart,
or food that isn’t food;
who have long hair,
regardless of their gender—
that comes in three colors;
who still wear short-shorts at 32—
the kind with front pockets that hang out the bottom
because they still have the legs for it.
Here’s to the kids
who will never put down their skateboards!