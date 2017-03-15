“My Friends Are All Dead”: Dealing With Roommates When Your Friends Graduate

Veronica Dumont | Guest Contributor

As April draws near, the reality of change begins to set in. In a way, this is an ode to my roommates, who have been two of the best things that have happened during my university experience. I wasn’t always so lucky, however. Between having a passive aggressive roommate who would ever-soslightly shift my belongings from their proper place (my shampoo doesn’t usually reside on the bathroom floor!?) and other roommates who would love to indulge in my chocolate raisins (it’s okay, we all have those days), co-habitation was seen as a gamble, at best. Lo and behold, two human beings stepped into my life who would redefine what it meant to have a roommate: not only people to live with, but people to shape the university years that include some of our highest-highs and our lowest-lows.

For the first years trying to get through the last month or months of the school year with their roommates, here is what the last four years have taught me:

When in doubt, ask. Maybe your roommate thought they were eating their own food when you came in to see them munching on your Doritos. Maybe they were perfectly aware of their actions. However, before jumping to conclusions it’s always nice to make space for a conversation.

Err on the side of caution: While one of my roommates and I enticed my (more shy) roommate into a water/peanut butter fight my first year, it wasn’t until days later that I realized she might not have been as keen as I would have hoped she was. While lots of people come out of their shells, others are perfectly happy to stay Franklin-like in their tortoise shells.

Be inclusive: Sure, you might think that your roommate may not want to go to Booster Juice with you (I think she’s allergic to strawberries!?), but asking nonetheless fosters a sense of inclusiveness that could brighten your roommates day.

Be open and honest: If something isn’t working, it’ll save you time and energy if you bring up interpersonal issues right away. Being verbal opens up the floor for discussion, and thus growth.

School is stressful enough without having to deal without the trials and tribulations that roommates can pose. With a little bit of conservation, and a lot of latenight bonding, roommates can prove to be an irreplaceable part of the university experience. However, if this doesn’t work out, you can always get a cat.