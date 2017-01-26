Looking Beyond the Surface – A Rebuttal

Dear Mrs. Ballum, while everyone at Over The Edge are always thrilled to produce content that inspires an emotional reaction in our readers, I’m afraid that your letter is the product of decades-old rhetoric and outdated colonialist attitudes.

The CCF was not communist, it was the “Co-operative Commonwealth Federation”. While it was left-wing and socialist, to label it “communist” is the product of Cold War-era fear mongering designed to label less mainstream political views as a dangerous Other. I am not sure why you have picked this target when an actual Communist Party of Canada existed (and still does) during the same time period, and was openly aligned with the Comintern, the governing body of global communism in the lead-up to the Second World War. They actually managed to get an MP elected in 1945 – a single MP in their entire history. That is hardly the hallmark of an influential political movement. I would be extremely curious to know what freedoms and customs we lost because of either party. I do not believe that the CCF (or the NDP) or the Communist Party have ever held power nationally, and so I do not believe that they were responsible for our country’s more egregious curtailing of rights (Japanese internment, residential schools, etc.).

Secondly, let me challenge your assertion that we do not go to other countries and force our beliefs on the people there. That is how our country was founded. The English, the French, the Spanish, the Vikings – all the Europeans who came to this continent forced the Indigenous peoples who lived here to submit or face certain death either by violence or disease. Or does that not matter? Do you believe in the right of conquest? That because the Europeans had a greater capacity for violence that they’ve earned the right to do whatever they pleased? When the people of Fort George burned down the village of Lheidli in 1911 in order to force the inhabitants to move farther away from the white people, was this an example of the great job we do at not forcing our beliefs upon people? I hope this is not the Canadian identity you are so determined to protect.

Let us discuss your complaints about the “East Indian nationality.” First of all, “East Indian” is a racist term. There is only one India, and it is in South Asia. I hope you do not refer to members of Canada’s Indigenous peoples as “Indians” because that is a racist colonial term used in wilful ignorance. Second of all, do you believe that all men from India wear turbans? The group you are referring to are Sikhs, which is one of many cultural and religious backgrounds present in India. Perhaps if you took the time to learn about these people that you so quickly throw under the bus, you would appreciate the richness and diversity they add to the world and our own society. RCMP officers wearing turbans is a wonderful thing. It means that those people are passionate enough about their country to want to help protect it, without compromising their own identity. That is as you put it: “[proving] you honour this country as well as your own…”

Apart from this nation’s Indigenous peoples, we are a country of immigrants. As a result of having such a diverse group of cultures, ethnicities, and identities, there is not one set of “Canadian Values” as Kellie Leitch would have you believe. The problem with enforcing “Canadian Values” on immigrants is that invariably this means “white conservative values,” and it may surprise you to know that this is not the only viewpoint, or the only valid viewpoint. You say that the Constitution and our laws are being used for things they weren’t designed for. That is why we have a government. The guidelines created for our society in the past to function long term cannot be permanent. No matter how deft a mind attempts to foretell the foibles and challenges a country will face, there is no way that a set of rules will be forever relevant. I am not prepared nor am I willing to live the way the Fathers of Confederation intended – a country where only white men can vote, a country where we imprison those of foreign heritage without trial on the off-chance that they might potentially be traitors, a country where the civil rights of non-whites are threatened, a country where non-straight people are punished criminally, and a country where we force Indigenous people to attend schools where they have their non-whiteness beaten out of them.

“Our Canada” means a Canada for everyone who lives there, your Canada seems to be a Canada for white conservatives, afraid of their own shadow and desperately trying to keep a grip on a society that no longer allows them to rule with impunity. (On a side note, are you saying that party leaders have no influence on party policy? That’s the entire point of partisan politics).

Of course I underestimate the Americans. Yes, they have accomplished staggering feats of good, but they’re the same country that kept slavery long past the point they realized that it was morally repugnant. This is the same country that solves its problems with violence rather than democracy. This is the same country that elected a dime-store TV clown to lead them, and is happy to rubber stamp said clown’s hiring of people that are the ideological successors of the Nazis you claim to hate.

Justin Trudeau may not be a perfect leader. Hell, he may not even be a good leader a lot of the time. But when I look at what the Americans have done I am ashamed for them. When I see that Canadians are seriously entertaining two-bit Trump wannabes in Kevin O’Leary and Kellie Leitch, I don’t want to be ashamed of us too. Every government needs a strong opposition to keep it in check, and the Conservative party, whether it is lead by O’Leary, Leitch, or even Rona Ambrose, is not presently that party because if they are trying to peddle 1860s ideologies on us, they have not learned anything from the past 150 years of progress.

Mrs. Ballum, I would invite you to come to UNBC and audit some History, Political Science, or First Nations Studies courses to broaden your horizons, and realize that the past is not as wonderful as you might remember. Stop assuming that everyone is out to get you. The Soviet Union fell in 1991, the Cold War is over and you don’t need to maintain a death grip on the fearful rhetoric you were fed.