Letter to the Editor

In the last few days I have read your volume 23, Issue 4 – Nov 17, 2016 issue and found it interesting (but there are areas in your reporters presentations that need to be addressed.

First the bid to take and gain control of our country with its freedoms and customs and traditions began immediately after the end of the 2nd world war with the establishment of the Canadian Communist Federation Party which sadly I have to say was formed by people who wanted yet to see the hope of the dictator, over the people established eventually here, even after all the horror that Hitler and the Nazi’s placed upon the world was so openly viewed by citizens. Make no mistake, if any tells you that C.C.F did not mean the Canadian Communist Federation, you are being lied to. Later that party’s name was changed to the New Democratic Party which still practices it’s closeminded policies. We, of my age have witnessed the chipping away of our democracy for many years and when we read in our newspaper letters and editorials praising and honouring leaders such as Fidel Castro it is very disturbing for obviously those writers are out of touch with real truth. Our Prime minister Trudeau is one such man who spoke honourably of Castro, as did his Father Pierre. Kelly Leitch does not dictate to Conservative Party members their policies, nor did Stephen Harper. Most of us turned to the Conservative Party to strengthen Canada’s Policies. I have never seen so much racism and foolishness as there is now and common sense is on the bottom rung of the ladder. “A racist view” is mentioned often I think not that I am racist because I desire my ‘Canadian values’ preserved, but that the chipping away continues. The first incident that comes to my mind was for the R.C.M.P. to be required to allow members of the East Indian nationality to be allowed to wear turbans with the traditional R.C.M.P. uniform. Though it was approved to allow that, those of Asian pushed and pushed for their own way and won. One custom & tradition taken away & lost. As you have heard 1000 times before, you could never go to other countries and force our customs and traditions on them. Wouldn’t be allowed but our constitution and laws are allowed to be used for situations they were never designed for. No Kellie Leitch does not determine ‘Canadian Values’ they are established long before her time and yours. Things are out of control and those of us those of us of the war years can verify that. Most of us as kids had friends and buddies of different nationalities and we were able to laugh at one another’s differences and customs but we had respect for one another.

You want to come in live in my country and become Canadian than you show and prove you honour this country as well as your own and don’t come and start trying to change and twist it to your own liking destroying the Canadian identity in the process.

There are those who desire to possess our Canada and they will stop at nothing to achieve that.

There is so much more I could write but I see the West extremely threatened from within and without. The young can teach the world everything Margaret nnon states, “Trump won because a group of people were angry at their country and let that vote instead of intelligence. Don’t underestimate the Americans, they can take care of themselves when it comes down to the nitty gritty.

Shirley Ballum.