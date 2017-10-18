Letter from the Edgeitor

Sam Wall | Editor in Chief

It was shocking, to say the least, to wake up on Friday the 13th to find that the two postsecondary campuses in Prince George, UNBC and the College of New Caledonia, had been plastered with racist posters promoting Neo-Nazi ideals. Luckily, the posters were quickly removed from both campuses, but photos of the posters still remain in circulation online. This has already been an issue for both campuses in the past, as similar posters have been appearing this semester. According to CKPG local news, the RCMP has launched an investigation into the incidents on both campuses, but they are not currently considered a hate crime. Global News reported that whoever is responsible for the plastering the campuses may face mischief charges. Whether or not the responsible parties are charged, it is very concerning to think about the underlying ideology driving this behaviour. As we see Neo-Nazis promoting their ideology worldwide, we must realize that this can happen anywhere, and we must not stand for it.

As concerning as this situation is, it is important to remember that UNBC and Prince George are diverse communities, with a variety of different supports, and some fantastic, caring people. As I write this, a counter protest is being formed at UNBC by concerned students; they have created an event on Facebook called “Diversity Rally at UNBC.” The date is set for Monday, October 16, at 11 am in the Wintergarden. By the time this issue prints, the rally will have already occurred, and I’m sure it will be a very powerful event. It is the strength of my peers that inspires me endlessly in moments of despair, and I hope that is something we can all hold onto as we work to create a safer society for everyone, especially the most vulnerable people.