Let Your Star Shine through Musical Theatre

Do you like show-tunes, long walks on the beach, and getting caught in the rain? Then we have the club for you! The UNBC Musical club is all about community, fun, and theatre. We are looking for people who enjoy or are interested in singing, dancing, acting, set design, marketing, or production. The club is focused on building a community where everyone can express themselves artistically while also having loads of fun! This year we will be performing selected songs from A Very Potter Musical in November and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in the spring semester. Come by our table at SLO days to learn how to get involved.