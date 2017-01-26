Journey to NASH 79

Sam Wall | News Editor

To start off the new year, I was lucky enough to attend NASH, a student journalism conference with Over the Edge’s Editor in Chief Colin Slark, and Production Coordinator Monique Gendron. This year is the 79th incarnation of the Canadian University Press’ annual national conference (NASH). The conference takes place in a different city each year; this year required some long-distance travel to Fredericton, New Brunswick. The aim of the five-day conference is to gather together student newspapers from across the country to share their knowledge and learn more about journalism. The conference includes daily workshops, writing critiques, roundtables, panels, key-note speeches, and presentations on subjects as diverse as dealing with criticism to talking to sources who have experienced sexual assault.

The theme of NASH this year was Start Up, emphasizing the changing world of journalism, which requires a more entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to go outside of traditional tasks and career paths. Professionals in the journalism industry serve as mentors to the students who come from a variety of disciplines. Discussions not only centred around writing, but also photography, reporting, design, social media, and the experience of being a journalist. NASH also features nightly social events and tourism suggestions to facilitate further networking.

The conference is put on by Canadian University Press (CUP) who, according to the “History” page of their website, are the oldest organization of student newspapers in Canada. CUP has become “a place to share ideas, learn the tricks of the trade, connect with industry professionals, and even forge friendships that span a continent.”

NASH was an incredible experience overall, but several journalists stood out to me in what they had to say. On the second day of the conference, I was very excited to see a panel discussion about the disproportionate hate female journalists experience. The panel included a diverse group of journalists: Jan Wong, Shireen Ahmed, Lee Thomas, and Sarah Ratchford. Jan Wong is a longtime journalist who has worked for papers such as the New York Times and the Globe and Mail, where she had her first experience with workplace depression, driven by hate towards one of her pieces. Shireen Ahmed holds the unique distinction of being one of the few Muslim women in the world who is reporting on sports, specifically misogyny and racism in sports. Lee Thomas is a non-binary person, a journalist, and a mental health and LGBTQ advocate, who reminded us on the first night of the conference to maintain consensual relationships. Sarah Ratchford is also a non-binary freelance journalist, whose work on women’s issues, particularly rape and sexual assault, can often be found at VICE.

All four of these people provided excellent insights into the challenges that gender as well as race can create in being heard as people and as journalists. I was very happy to see such critical discourse occurring around these issues as they relate to journalism, and how to cope with the potential negative attention.

NASH featured several other interesting speakers and discussions. Some of my favorites included a talk by Chris Jones, aka NASH Dad, where he used the techniques of a good magic tricks as a metaphor for the techniques of good writing. On day two of the conference, Scaachi Koul provided an excellent keynote speech entitled “How to be Less Sad, or Not, I’m Not Your Mom, Okay,” where she used her background as a SassMaster to address the burnout and creative frustration that can come with personal work for a critical audience. Shannon Busta provided an overview of how social media can be used to promote journalistic work in her workshop, “Instagram for News.” Tom Henheffer presented an eye-opening session on the state of journalism in Canada, and “Why the Canadian Media Can’t Have Nice Things.” For those of us just getting our journalistic sea legs, Josh O’Kane discussed the pros and cons of journalism school, and writing and career tips in his session, “J-school in 60 minutes.” The final keynote speech of the conference was given by Maureen Googoo, who described the joys and struggles of bringing Indigenous stories and reporting to the mainstream, and running an independent Indigenous newsource.

Despite the long flights from Prince George to Fredericton and back, and the horrible cold (and subsequently bronchitis) I developed upon arriving home, I left NASH feeling refreshed and creatively invigorated, an excellent way to start a semester.