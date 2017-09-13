Intro to Campus Groups: Orientation Office/Student Life

Orientation is a three day extravaganza that includes residence move-in and two days of events to start off your semester with a great time! These events will help you become familiar with the campus and services, give you tools for success, and help you connect with other students, faculty, staff, and the Prince George community. UNBC Orientation 2017 will be unforgettable, you DON’T want to miss it!

Interested in getting involved with Orientation next year? Visit us in the Student Life Office (7-153) or send us an email at studentlife@unbc.ca!