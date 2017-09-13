Intro to Campus Groups: Inspiring Women Among Us (IWAU) 2017

(Image from IWAU FB page)

Furqana Khan | Student Planning Assistant, IWAU

Welcome back to another school year at UNBC, and another year of Inspiring Women Among Us (IWAU)!

What is IWAU, you ask? For those of you wondering about what IWAU is, it’s a celebration! IWAU is an annual recognition of women’s accomplishments and contributions to our society and our community. Additionally, it is a discussion of how we, as a society, can support women in their chosen roles, whatever those roles may be. This year, the theme for IWAU is “Women, Work, and Allies.” We hope to discuss issues women face in the workplace and what we can change to address these issues.

What to expect? Starting this fall, there will be a series of free events put on by IWAU to highlight some of the inspiring women in our community and beyond. Main events will take place November 16th-29th, 2017. One of our exciting events will be a panel session on women in Indigenous Leadership. Another of our events features none other than Honourable Elizabeth May, who will be coming to UNBC on October 13th in Room 8-168 to talk about women in politics. The event will happen from 3:30pm to 4:30pm and after that, Elizabeth will head to the Moose to talk with students about making a difference. As always, these events will lead up to the Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. So mark your calendars for two weeks of delightful inspiration at free events, with refreshments provided!

You’re invited! Not a woman? No worries! People of all genders are welcome to attend our events. We hope that people from Prince George and nearby communities will come participate, enjoy, and perhaps even volunteer at the events!

Support IWAU: Too busy to attend but want to contribute to IWAU? That’s alright! Find one of us at tables in the Winter Garden in in the upcoming months, or the UNBC Farmer’s Market monthly, to learn more! IWAU has committed to an annual award of $1000 in support of UNBC students who identify as women in financial need. Our IWAU Toques are one of the ways we fundraise for the IWAU award. IWAU toques are $15.00 each with half the money going towards covering event costs while the other half goes towards the IWAU Award. We have 3 different toques to choose from – buy your IWAU toque today and share your selfie with us using #IWAU2017 and #IWAUtoque!

Get involved! IWAU is looking for volunteers at these great events! This is an excellent opportunity to build your resume, meet some really cool people, and attend a variety of free events while you’re at it! If you, or someone you know, would like to volunteer, please contact us at iwau@unbc.ca or 250-960-5819.

Contact us: To learn more about event listings, how you can support IWAU, and/ or how to get involved, please contact us at iwau@unbc.ca. You can also like us on Facebook (InspiringWomenUNBC) and follow us on Twitter (@IWAU_Events).

We hope to see you during IWAU and wish you all the best for the upcoming Fall semester!