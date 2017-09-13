Intro from SLO’s: UNBC Fencing Club

Fencing Club Team

UNBC Fencing Club was founded by Mr. Joe de Laronde in 1990. It is one of the oldest and and most successful fencing clubs in Northern British Columbia.

The club caters to all levels, from beginners to advanced levels of skill. Foil, sabre and epee training are all on offer at the club. Fencers receive expert training from our club coach, who leads two weekly sessions.

Each semester, the club sponsors competitive fencers to compete in provincial fencing competitions. Last semester, our fencers were ranked No. 5 and 6 in the Stephen Lazar Memorial Tournament in Vancouver.

Highlight of the season include the Canada West Championship, Canada West UNBC Cup, UNBC Mini-Fencing Duel, and Track Challenge. The club offers volunteering opportunities almost every month. Fencers are engaged in a variety of activities to socialize, compete, and to stimulate interests of fencing in a wider community.

Fencing is an elegant sport with rich history and proud traditions. UNBC Fencing club invites new and returning members to continue this tradition.

Join us at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/UNBCFC/

Email: fencing-secretary@unbc.ca Website: unbcfc.ca

New Fencing Season: University Session: Sept. 14th, 6:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m, NUSC Public Session: Sept. 16th, 1:00-4:00 p.m NUSC (We supply all equipment and electric fencing gears).