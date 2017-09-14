Intro from SLO’s: UNBC Badminton Club

William Chen | President, UNBC Badminton Club

Clear. Drop. Smash.

It’s the fastest racquet sport in the world with shuttlecock speeds reaching a record high of 493 km/h. It started off as a no name game played for centuries across Eurasia. It has become a world-renowned sport that dominates not only in India, Denmark, and China but all over Asia as well. It’s none other than the sport we now call badminton.

Since 1992, badminton has been a Summer Olympic sport with five events: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. Professionally, badminton is an extremely demanding sport as it tests strength, endurance, agility, reflexes, and speed. The longest match recorded was 124 minutes and was played between Sun Jun from China and Peter Rasmussen from Denmark. Yet the shortest match recorded only lasted six minutes.

On the flip side, badminton is also one of the most leisurely and social sports to play. It is accessible to anyone and the speed of the game is totally dependent on the players. It’s a game that nearly anyone can get into, even to the point where it is easily underestimated. Yet it can be one of the most challenging sports you will ever play, because it can push you to your limits in both agility and endurance.

The UNBC Badminton Club offers an environment that caters to both leisurely and professional players. At the Badminton Club, you can play singles, doubles, and mixed, which offers the perfect environment to socialize for anyone, no matter what your major is. This is because games are either 2 or 4 players, but the more games you play, the more people you meet. Usually the members that come to the Badminton Club are all UNBC students, so opportunity to make more friends are endless. All members are welcome to come to our regular drop-in sessions, as well as our regular tournaments. All news and updates are posted on our Facebook page or personally through email.