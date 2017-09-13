Intro from SLO’s: Northern Anthropology Student Society (NASS)

Patrick Smith | President, NASS

The Northern Anthropology Student Society is open to all students of UNBC, and serves to bring together those interested in anthropology and its subfields (Archaeology, Socio-cultural Anthropology, Linguistic Anthropology, and Biological Anthropology). We work closely with the Department of Anthropology’s faculty to host events that are both entertaining and educational. The NASS also organizes study groups for students enrolled in anthropology courses to ensure that students have the support they need for paper writing and exams.

In the past, we have hosted events such as pub nights and bake sales to raise funds for larger scale events, like bringing in guest speakers or attending conferences. This April, the NASS managed to raise enough money to help get ten students to the Society for American Archaeology’s annual conference in Vancouver. We also organize career panels, where we bring in community members with anthropological work experience to show students what sorts of job prospects are available to them with a degree in anthropology.

By working closely with the Department of Anthropology’s faculty, we are able to keep students up to date with funding opportunities such as scholarships, bursaries and even a few part-time employment opportunities. Through our annual faculty meet and greet events, we help students break the ice with their professors, which in turn makes it easier for students and faculty to build rapport. Our working relationship with the faculty allows us to bring a wider variety of events and guest speakers to the students of UNBC then we would be able to on our own.

We are always happy to talk with anybody who has any questions or are curious to learn more about our organization. Find us on Facebook by searching ‘Northern Anthropology Student Society’ or send us an email at nass.unbc@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you in the future!