Intro from SLO’s: InterVarsity Christian Fellowship

IVCF Team

Welcome to UNBC! InterVarsity Christian Fellowship is a long-standing club on campus committed to supporting students and the wellbeing of our campus. We create Christian communities on campus where students can explore, discover and deepen faith, develop friendships and make a difference in the world.

Our main weekly events are small and large group scripture studies. Whether you are looking for ongoing spiritual growth while you are away from home or just want to have some good discussions and meet people asking questions about life and faith, you are welcome!

Come check out our kick-off event on September 16th at Shane Lake. We will be having our annual corn roast (come get your corn on clubs days!). Meet us there at 6PM, or walk over with us at 5:45 from the residence building.

Throughout the year we host retreats, meals, fun events, and get aways. We really encourage you to check out MarkWest (end of April)! Its the best way to end your school year. Driving down to Vancouver Island, we join with campuses across BC to eat well, play in the ocean, and study the words of Jesus for a whole week. Last year we took 21 students with us from UNBC! Have a great start to your year, see you on campus!

To join a study, visit us at clubs days or email us at: ivcf.unbc@gmail.com

Corn Roast: September 16th 6PM @ Shane Lake, or 5:45PM at residence to walk over together.

Family Gathering: September 20th 7PM @ The Gathering Place (by the First Nation’s Centre). Join us for some some singing, prayer, and sharing. All welcome!