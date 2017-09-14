Intro from SLO’s: Commerce Student Society

Josh Reimer

The UNBC Commerce Student Society exists to provide the commerce students of UNBC with ways to learn about the world of business from a new perspective. Our slogan “learning beyond the classroom” is achieved through several academic, philanthropic and networking events that are spread out over the academic year. The Commerce Student Society is led by an executive team of business students hired by an elected president, and hopes to foster a rich environment of learning and cooperation while working in partnership with students, faculty, businesses, and community groups. Our goal is to provide commerce students with as many opportunities as possible to prepare them for successful careers after graduation.

This upcoming year we have a lot of fun and beneficial events planned to help the students of UNBC. This includes our annual kickoff event “Volley Into September.” It is a beach volleyball tournament hosted at the UNBC campus designed to help new students connect with one another while also providing a stress-free environment to kick off the new school year. This will be happening on September 9th and tickets are available at https://www.facebook.com/unbccss/. We also host winter and spring case competitions open to all business students, allowing them to showcase their business skills in front of field professionals. We are proud to say that a large part of the Commerce Student Society revolves around our involvement in charitable initiatives throughout the year. These include bottle drives, Chuck-A-Puck nights at PG Cougars games, and work with AiMHi. Another program that we are bringing to UNBC this year is in collaboration with the Emerging Markets Project, where we are sending students to China for a 2-week trip that will see them work with international businesses, visit Canadian embassies, and experience the country from a unique perspective.

Connections provided by the Commerce Student Society with faculty members and business professionals have been invaluable to countless UNBC graduates, and if you would like to learn more or get involved, visit our website at unbccss.ca or email president@unbccss.ca