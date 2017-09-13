Intro from SLO’s: Creative Writing Club

Michelle-Karey McKenna | Vice President, Creative Writing Club

The Writing Club is exactly what it sounds like: A place to force yourself to sit down and actually work on any writing you want/need to do. It’s a relaxed environment full of people willing to be your writing Guinea pigs, or just to get some easy proof reading done. We offer a judgment free zone (unless of course you want to be judged in which case we would happy to oblige) as well as baked goods provided for your writing convenience by our wonderful President. We also put together an Anthology of Student works – you do not need to be a member to submit your writings, but we are happy to provide assistance to anyone seeking it, whether it be brainstorming ideas or simple editing, we are at your service. Please pop by for a visit and we promise to share our cookies.