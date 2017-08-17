Inspiring Women Among Us 2017: Women, Work, and Allies

Tierney Watkinson | News Director

From November 16th through the 29th, UNBC will host the third annual presentation of Inspiring Women Among Us (IWAU).

This year’s theme is “Women, Work, and Allies.” As with past years, the event leads up to the Day of Remembrance and Action Against Violence Against Women, nationally held on December 6th, but also observed every year on the final day of IWAU in Prince George. IWAU centers around the tragedy of the Montreal Massacre in 1989, and seeks to celebrate women in science as well as the contributions of women in all areas of society.

Last year’s events included panels on a variety of topics presented by women in the media (complying with the 2016 theme “Women, Media, and Masks”), films, and documentaries about the portrayal of feminism and women as individuals in society, as well as various gender-related workshops to engage thoughtful creation by attendees. Community involvement has seen activities expand to take place off-campus. For instance, the College of New Caledonia presented a film last year, the Two Rivers Gallery held workshops, and other venues including the Prince George Public Library hosted many other IWAU events. According to the final report of IWAU 2016, the event hosted 36 activities and saw over 1000 attendees last year.

Info for IWAU 2017 will be forthcoming over the next few weeks as the event draws closer. Follow the IWAU Facebook page, find them on Twitter or Instagram, or visit http://www.unbc.ca/inspiring-women to keep informed. Over The Edge will also share information as event times and venues are decided.