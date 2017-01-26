How to Jumpstart Your Car

Tierney Watkinson | Team Member

1) Long before you ever find yourself with a dead car battery, get a set of jumper cables.

Everyone should carry a set of cables in their car for emergencies. (As well as a survival kit, fire starter, a thick blanket, and a shovel for the winter months. While I have your attention, don’t use all-season tires during winter around here. You will die. Or you’ll kill someone else. Don’t do it. Get real winter tires.) Jumper cables cost about $10-$12 at Canadian Tire or similar stores.

2) Make sure the car that is going to boost yours has at least as much voltage as your own, or the boost probably will not work.

It is recommended that you don’t use an electric or hybrid vehicle as a booster car. Those vehicles are a new kind of animal and deal with a LOT of electricity. Electricity that, if used improperly, could fry you. Or blow you up.

3) With both cars in Park or Neutral, and with keys in the “off” position (or hell, out of the ignition altogether. If you are extra worried, put on your parking brake as well. But don’t worry), pop both hoods and prepare to attach your cables to both cars.

Tip for a long life/un-zapped body parts: Keep the clips of the cables away from each other (and your body) at all times. The cables are completely safe until you start attaching them to electric things. Only handle the rubber grips, so you don’t make physical contact with the metal conductors and so you have complete control of where those metal bits are. The other guy or gal (it is also recommended you don’t jump cars while alone) can help you by holding two of the clips. Or even get them to do the attaching. Just because they are a Good Samaritan doesn’t mean you have to be. (But ethically, disregard that statement. Be helpful.)

4) Attach a cable with a red clip or grip (there may be a “+” indicator on it if it isn’t red) to the positive terminal of the dead car’s battery.

The terminals are two conical metal bits that stick up on the battery. Don’t worry about the cables that are already on the terminals—you don’t have to remove those or avoid clipping over the metal piece attaching them to the terminal. Just make sure the clip is firmly attached to the terminal somehow, and isn’t in danger of falling off. You’ll have to flip up a little, generally red cap that covers this terminal. If you aren’t sure which is which, the positive terminal should be labelled with a “+” or “Positive” marker. Otherwise, the positive terminal is larger than the negative terminal.

(Note: make sure your battery terminals are fairly clean. If there has been heavy corrosion and subsequent buildup on your battery’s terminals (batteries are acidic and metal corrodes; don’t touch this buildup with your bare hands), it disrupts the electric current’s connection and could prevent your car from boosting successfully. It could even be the reason your car wouldn’t start in the first place.)

5) Attach the other red clip to the booster vehicle’s positive terminal.

6) Attach a black or “-“ clip to the booster vehicle’s negative terminal.

Like the positive terminal, it should have a label too: a “-“ or “Negative” indicator. Negative terminals don’t always have a cap, but traditionally a negative terminal’s cap should be black.

(Note: If you can’t get at the live car’s negative terminal with a clip, because some vehicles have ridiculous engine layouts, you can attach it to a piece of bare metal on the engine or the car’s frame. More on that in step 7.)

7) Attach the final, black, clip to an unpainted metal surface on your car that isn’t next to the battery.

A good place is on your vehicle’s engine block, which if you don’t know what that is, is that hunk of metal that sits essentially near the middle of all the stuff under your car’s hood. Your engine block might have a plastic cover on it, so be careful. Plastic will not help. Anything that is under the hood, so long as it is bare metal and not right beside the battery, is ok. You could also attach the cable to part of the vehicle’s frame, for instance somewhere closer to your front bumper (bumper covers are rarely made of metal but they protect the bits that are). Close to where the hood latches is a good place to look, provided the cable can reach. This clip will act as a ground.

Do NOT attach the clip to the dead car’s negative terminal. It could spark and ignite the hydrogen gas that might be radiating from the battery while it’s charging. Don’t repeat the Hindenburg.

8)Be sure that all of the clips are secure, and turn on the booster vehicle. Let it run for a few minutes.

Car batteries only charge when the alternator is running or when you have them hooked up to someone else’s live car battery. And the alternator only runs when the car does. Boosting the dead battery right away would be rude. The dead battery should have time to charge a bit before it drags your car back into the world of the living.

If it is very cold out and the other vehicle had not been running very long before its driver saw you crying over the hood of your car, your tears freezing to the paint, it is important to give the other vehicle time to warm up. It is much better for their vehicle. Some people will leave the (live) car running as they hook the cables up—this is not the safest option, but it is certainly not quite akin to setting off an atomic bomb, and is understandable especially if it’s freezing outside or the weather is poor. Even so, not highly recommended.

9)Try to turn on your vehicle. This is the moment of truth.

What should happen: Your car comes back to life.

What might happen: nothing.

If nothing happens, make sure the cables are properly connected and try starting it again after a few more minutes, in case the battery was further into the void than you thought. If nothing continues to happen, it could be because your battery’s terminals are not clean. A no-start could also be the result of leaving your car or the battery itself in storage for a long time. Batteries go flat after a long period of not being used.

Your battery might not be the only problem. Or it might be more than mostly dead. It could be fully deceased. If the battery’s age surpasses the average lifespan of 5 years, you may need a new battery. Or a new something. If your alternator is the problem, the car will die soon after being boosted (and the car likely initially died while you were driving it). Regardless, your car needs more help than a Good Samaritan can provide, unless said Samaritan is coincidentally a mechanic and also carries spare batteries compatible with your car around on the off chance someone might need one.

10) If your car starts, rejoice, and disconnect the cables in the reverse order to how you connected them.

Do not turn off your car again until after at least 15 minutes of driving. Your battery needs to charge enough that it can start again.

Also, thank the person who helped you. Make them cookies or something.

In a nutshell:

Red dead, Red live, Black live, Black metal.

Never attach the black/negative clip to the dead car—it’s dead. It already has enough negativity in its life.

A helpful poem I found:

‘Red from the dead, to red on the good.

Black from the good, to under the hood.’

If you forget how to jump-start, most jumper cables I have found in stores come with instructions, either summarized on a tag (so read those before you just chuck them) or even printed out in step-by-step format on a card or a on a fancy bag holding those brand-new, fancy cables. If that fails, and you are in an area with cell service or wifi, use the Google. And if you find yourself stranded with a dead battery, no Good Samaritans, and no phone service, you better hope you packed that damn survival kit.