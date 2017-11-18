How to Give the Perfect Christmas Gift

Jade Szymanski | Contributor

Whether it be a family member, a friend, a lover, or a stranger you think would appreciate some love and compassion, Christmas is a great time to remind those around you that you care and value the roles they play in your bleak and depressing life. Even if you don’t celebrate Christmas, this time of year is still a wonderful time to express your appreciation and gratitude to them that they find you tolerable enough to call family or a friend. Perhaps give them a call on the telephone or send a muffin basket to their doorstep. However, if you do celebrate Christmas and are feeling the pressures of providing the perfect presents to purely peachy people, look no further, as this is the piece of advisory text you have been desperately searching for.

First of all, you need to get out of the mindset of copping out and giving a basic gift. Items such as candles, mugs, tea, bath bombs, and scarves are too common and predictable. The world has enough mugs to hydrate everyone on this planet at least 10 times each, please don’t buy your sister another one from Indigo. It’s easy to fall into the trap of getting someone one of these classic gifts because they’re so versatile for everyone and require little to no effort. However, Christmas only happens once a year and this generation’s creativity is only getting weaker. It’s time to put your originality and imagination to work so that your gift really stands out from the rest and is memorable for years to come.

Secondly, as university students, it’s also important to set a budget and not focus on a large price tag or grandeur of a present. No one is expecting you to buy them a white Ferrari 458 Spider as you are not Tyga and this is not Kylie Jenner’s 18th birthday. Although Christmas has become tradition for advertising the biggest and best new products to produce the biggest and best smiles on your loved ones’ faces, the fact of the matter is that that is not the true spirit of Christmas. The true spirit is to spend time with those that you love, and giving gifts is just an added bonus to celebrate how much these people are worth to you. As long as you can remember that worth is measured in love and not in dollars, you’ll be able to stay on track to gifting the most perfect (and affordable) Christmas gift.

So finally, we get to the actual criteria of what makes the best Christmas gift. The thing in which people appreciate the most is that you put thought into what you got them. As long as they open your gift and think about the personal effort you used for them individually, that will show how much you care. The best gifts are those that either involve an inside joke or something that is particular to your relationship in a more private manner. If you and your brother have discussed always wanting to watch a movie together and you buy him the DVD, he will appreciate that you remembered this thing you share and will get to experience it together. Or if your dad and you have an inside joke about how good the guacamole is at your favourite restaurant and you buy him 20 jars of guacamole, he will reminisce on all of the good times you’ve had at that restaurant and that you remember that joke too.

The thing that people care most about is having others care about them. When you get someone a gift that reflects something you two share in common, it shows that you keep them in mind and haven’t forgotten all the good times you’ve had together. As long as you truly care about the person and they care about you back, there can be no bad gift to get them. They will appreciate the effort you put in and will be stoked about the new iPhone that their mom got them because honestly it’s only moms that should stress about getting the biggest and best presents for everyone.