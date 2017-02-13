Freedom
Tierney Watkinson | Team Member
I watch
as the sun sinks
into hills beyond
and the sky slowly
changes
from blue
to a kaleidoscope
of scarlets and violets and yellows
and then starts to fade and deepens
to ebony—the rich and deep black
of night.
Then stars appear, sparkling softly,
ever singing their hushed song
and the moon slowly rises up
to join them
casting eerie yet beautiful light
over the silent shapes
of trees and hills,
and sleeping animals and houses.
I watch, and envy the stars
and the moon,
because they are free,
and I can never
truly
be free.