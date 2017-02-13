Freedom

Tierney Watkinson | Team Member

I watch

as the sun sinks

into hills beyond

and the sky slowly

changes

from blue

to a kaleidoscope

of scarlets and violets and yellows

and then starts to fade and deepens

to ebony—the rich and deep black

of night.

Then stars appear, sparkling softly,

ever singing their hushed song

and the moon slowly rises up

to join them

casting eerie yet beautiful light

over the silent shapes

of trees and hills,

and sleeping animals and houses.

I watch, and envy the stars

and the moon,

because they are free,

and I can never

truly

be free.