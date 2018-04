His conscience

Is stained.

What has he done?

He did not mean for it

To go this far.

He looks at her hair,

Spread on the pillow

Beside him.

He never wanted

To go this far.

He never meant

To cheat.

He was trapped

By his lust.

The wine,

Her enticing scent,

The crisp night air.

It was too much.

How will he ever explain this?

It’s too late.

She will never

Forgive him.