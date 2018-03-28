For the Love of Sex: Trustworthy, ethical, sexual life advice

I rise that morning with a gentle spin.

A pallet of color comes to life across the water as I raise my face to meet her, my old friend. She shines in my embrace, and we dance together, swaying with the wind. I touch her lightly in the places she has been keeping herself void. As she shifts and rolls, I find my way into her corners and kiss her gently anywhere she opens herself to me. She soaks in every inch of my caress. The petals of her heart begin to open, and I press myself unto her bosom. Her limbs reach out to me, begging for more. She is lush and moist with my touch, and I continue to lay myself upon her.

Now her body trembles, a glorious deep thunder. Her mind gallops, wild horses across a field of her hair, golden honey, flaxen wheat. I thrust in a steady rhythm, wave after wave in a fever of our love. Sheets of perspiration flood every crevice, and our vision meets beneath a charcoal cover. A blinding flash and her body a flame. She is ablaze, a wildfire across a rush of dry pine, heaving in and out, over and over and over. Digging deep, her grasp tightens around every thing she owns, and she owns everything. Beautiful creator, mother, destroyer, everything is chaos and perfect order. A hurricane of intention, now realized within the eye of the storm we have created. The seed is planted deep in the valleys I helped her dig out, and I embrace her once again, feeding the odds of our creation.

How long we have been dancing like this, no one can say, and we will continue spinning wildly until one of us is no longer able. Until then, I move along the reaches of her love, and I share her bold and courageous passion with another. The moonlight slips in and touches her lightly in places she has been keeping herself void. As she shifts and rolls, moonbeams find their way into her corners and kiss her gently anywhere she opens herself to him. The ocean of her heart begins to sway, and he presses himself unto her bosom.

“And still,

after all this time

the sun never says to the earth,

‘you owe me.’

Look what happens with a love like that,

It lights up the whole sky.” -Hafiz

~Pollyanne Marie