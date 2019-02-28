for Mary Oliver

The grouse I had been watching all month died this morning

She hit the window hard around 9:00 while I was making coffee, a thunder of flight against the glass

It was the week after Mary Oliver died

I didn’t realize at first that it was the grouse I had come to think of as mine, I thought it could have been any bird

But when I stepped outside I could see clearly the freckled tail feathers with their band of inky black, the snow already falling on its warm body

Another story from two winters ago: An Elder called Grandma Pearl I had come to love and I were hurtling toward the Morton County prisonhouse after our bail to pick up her heart medication that had been confiscated when she hollered, “Pull over!”

A pheasant lay on the side of the road, it’s neck broken

She gathered it and lay it in the passenger side footwell. I remember the way she held it, easy, with care, but without the fear of handling something, well, dead

Its eyes were still open and I tried to not look at the way it’s underside of beak was turned as I drove, feathers iridescent and catching

the early November light streaming through the car window

The week Mary Oliver died I made a point to walk down by the Fraser river and listen to the tinkle of ice floes moving south