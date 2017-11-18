Fingers Crossed for a New Pool

Corey Bonnar | Contributor

What a pleasure to have the Mayor of Prince George on campus on October 17 to provide us with an overview of some proposed new infrastructure developments. Mayor Lyn Hall did an excellent job of presenting the information and answering questions. I particularly loved how he summed up his presentation by saying a “No” vote on the upcoming referendum is indeed not a “free” vote. However, by the time you read this it will be too late. The ballots will all have been cast and counted and the city may have to start planning how best to manage the cost of maintaining the Four Seasons swimming pool. I am confident the voting citizens of Prince George will have voted in favor of a new fire hall in a new location, but I am not so optimistic the “Yes” will prevail in deciding on a new pool. I am happy to live in such a wonderful community with access to amazing public facilities. I also know how important the Four Seasons pool is in serving the needs of our community. That is why I am disheartened to think of a time when the Four Seasons pool will be torn down, still at a high cost to the city taxpayer, and replaced somewhere further west of the city at an even higher cost to the city taxpayer. Increased taxes are always unpopular, but for increased local economic development and new investments in public infrastructure downtown, I think these proposed tax increases should be considered positive costs for the benefits they provide to all of us. My only hope is that enough people who understand how good public facilities create healthier communities vote “Yes” to a new pool.