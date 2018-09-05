Find a Safe Space with the Northern Women’s Centre

The Northern Women’s Centre (NWC) is a safe place on campus for all self-identified women in Prince George to access 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Centre is a great space to chill, do homework, network, eat, or catch up on some zzz’s. All women are welcome to walk in anytime! Our aim is to create a safe, positive atmosphere that embraces the diversity of women’s experiences. We offer support, referrals, and advocacy for women in need or in crisis. In addition, we organize workshops, training, volunteer opportunities, access to community resources, and a library. Some of our amenities include a comfortable lounge, fridge, microwave, and coffee machine. The NWC is run by a group of women who are interested in helping the centre run smoothly, known as a collective. Keep your eyes peeled for our weekly collective meetings held at the centre. We are conveniently located at room 7-213 between the Winter Garden and the Security Office.

Although the Women’s Centre is a space for women, men can access services and use the resources by making an appointment with the Centre’s Coordinator. We also encourage men to participate in our events and workshops.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact the Coordinator at 250-960-5632 or empower@unbc.ca.