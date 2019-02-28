Empowerment, Competition, and Family – UNBC JDC West 2019

When Ben Walls, Captain of the UNBC JDC West 2019 team, approached me last February for the first time and told me about JDC West, I was hesitant. JDC West was a commitment and was usually for the ‘cool’ business students. Besides, I was an economics major with many other commitments. I remember telling Ben, flat-out, “no.” The secondtimeBenapproachedme,I appreciated how adamant he was to have me try out, but yet again, I said no. The third time, Ben was tabling in the winter garden and he gave me a UNBC JDC West bookmark and chatted to me some more. I even recall that Amrit Bhathal was there. By this point, just to make him happy, I told Ben that if I did try out, it would be for Not For Profit. That night, I recycled the bookmark and was prettysureIwouldnottryout for JDC West. By that point, I was somewhat determined to avoid Ben and that was pretty easy. If you see a guy in glasses that wears a green JDC West jacket 8 days out of 7 in the week, that’s Ben. Finally, it was the day before the submission deadline to try out for the academic team. That was the

day Ben would not let me avoid him. He gave me his last ‘talk’ and another bookmark and left the final decision up to me. That night, I sat in front of my computer, contemplating whether to recycle the bookmark or follow the steps to apply to try out. I didn’t know if I was making a mistake or doing the right thing, but I filled out the application that night. I remember whenIclickedthesubmitbutton, I told myself, ‘I hope Ben gets a notification right now and sees my submission.’ To this day, all I know was that his nagging paid off. After submitting my application, I never looked back. The skills, knowledge, experience, connections and friendships that I gained over the last ten months were invaluable. From case readings, presentations, seminars, mocks and team-bonding events, every moment was worth it. Everyone was committed to learning and was there to support one another. By the time we arrived at the competition at SFU, we were one big family. For anyone who is not familiar with JDC West, it is an annual business competition (the biggest

in Western Canada) in which the top business schools in Western Canada come together to compete in a variety of areas, mainly academic, but also debate, athletic and social. As Ben Walls puts it, JDC West is like the business Olympics. Some of the academic teams include finance, accounting, business strategy, business technology and marketing. There are twelve universities that compete including UBC, UVIC, U of Alberta, U of Saskatchewan and U of Manitoba. The competition this year was held at Simon Fraser University from Jan 11 – 13. During the three competition days, all universities compete, take part in a ‘business showcase’, perform a team skit, and participate in a variety of fun activities like ‘buffer zone’ and ‘swag swap.’ The event is wrapped up with an awards gala. Bytheend,wehadlostourvoices from the amount of cheering we had done! All in all, the experience was priceless. Hear from the Wolfpack At the competition, we were known as the wolfpack. We were not allowed to start our own cheer, so people from other universities would start it off by chanting, “U to the NBC…” and we would eagerly continue our cheer. By the end, there could be up to 600+ people chanting the UNBC cheer: “U to the NBC, spread the word and act like me. We’re the wolfpack, pack, pack, we’re the wolfpack, pack, pack!” (repeat). Talk about spirit! This year we brought home three trophies, 2nd place in marketing, 2nd place in entrepreneurship and 1st place in charity. Our VP of charity, Amrit Bhathal couldn’t