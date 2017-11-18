Do you Think We’re Past the Point of No Return

Katie Shier | Contributor

About two weeks ago, we posted the question “Environmentally, are we past the point of no return?” on a whiteboard in the Winter Garden, because we were curious to know what people really thought. If I’m being honest, there were some interesting responses. In total we received 50 responses and it’s fascinating to hear just how varied yet similar the answers were.

Overall, there were about 15 responses that said we are definitely past the point of no return environmentally speaking, but there were a few people who wrote that even though we are past the point of no return, it doesn’t mean we should give up entirely. I wonder if the rest of the people who think we are past the point of no return are still willing to try and change the world for the better?

I thought that it was amazing that the section with the most responses was the group that think that there is still hope to fix the damage that has been done. There were 17 people that wrote that they believe we haven’t reached the point of no return yet. The majority thought that we were getting close though and if we don’t take action now that it will be too late. It seemed that most of these people have hope that we can create a better future. There were a couple of responses though that thought we are fine just the way we are.

Similar to the people who said we aren’t past the point of no return, there were 10 responses that believed that we are and we aren’t past the point of no return because there is always new technology coming out and it’s up to us to find a way to create a better future. One response that made this clear was “It doesn’t matter, we have to try or curl up in a ball and die.” I don’t know about you, but this seems like a very clear choice to me.

The other 8 responses were half other questions relating to environmental issues, but there were a few responses that posed the question, “Return to what?” This is an interesting view because everybody has a different opinion of what we should be trying to achieve environmentally, so really, what are we returning too?

In the end, it seems that the majority of people still believe that there is hope for a better future. Most importantly, do you think that environmentally, we are past the point of no return, or do you think that there is still hope to create a better world?