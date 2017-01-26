Daydream

Sam Wall | News Editor

First, I should clarify. This may sound like a story, possibly even a true one, but it is not. This is merely a daydream. As such, you should try to imagine this series of words with appropriately hazy, cloudy edges. It was an often occurring one. A fantasy, perhaps you might say. It started when I met you, and quickly escalated when I ventured outside.

The reason I started going outside is a complex one involving a lifetime of trauma and a counselor. Having heard and reviewed my lifetime of trauma, said counselor made a suggestion: that I begin the process of un-traumatizing myself by doing things that I like.

Naturally, I had no idea what it was that I liked. It seemed that many people around me were interested in the “environment,” so I thought I’d give it a shot and get involved. Little did I realize that I was at Canada’s Green University™, which meant that any traverses into the nature, and the subsequent adventures that could follow (this isn’t a story, remember) might, perhaps change things for me. Under no liability of The University™ , of course.

Venturing out into a cold, bright winter one day, I realized I wasn’t quite sure how to get to “the nature.” I could see all sorts of snow and trees in the distance, but they surrounded me all the time. Feeling unsure of myself (and my ability to fend off any obviously occurring moose or caribou), I put footprints in snow, heading west of this bush-buried building.

Now you might be imagining a lush, snow covered northern forest complete with owls and all sorts of spookies. This is not the case. I wasn’t even out of the parking lot yet. For on my way out to the “the nature,” I stumbled upon a lovely snowy garden. Only by signs did I discover its true nature, but I was drawn in by the curving wooden bridges over a man-made stream lined with rocks. Surely, this is a sign I’m on the right path!

I continue to walk, clear through snow filled trails. It had snowed several inches in the last few days, leaving piles of fluffy crystals for me to kick through as I walk. I dig through my pockets to find the tangled mass that is my earphones, and slip the buds into my ears. My music helps keep me sane as I return to my usual process of rehashing my entire life on the daily, complete with peculiar and particular little worries. Snow covered pine and spruce trees flow to either side of me. I am almost to the lookout.

The lookout faces west out over University Way, towards the horizon. It is built up on a slope, so you can see trees, mountains, and most of the city. From here I can see all of the buildings, which look so small and whimsical covered in snow. I imagine how it looks at night, when all of the lights shine so bright I can’t tell the difference between them all. When I was a kid, my Dad would ask me if I could count all the lights as we drove down the road cut out of the side of a hill. I always tried and quickly gave up, there were just too many

Now, you might think that you’re getting to the story part, but you would be wrong. Even daydreams need some description! No, in fact this, is precisely where the entire true fantasy begins.

Somehow, my tiny earphones blasting music keep my ears warm against the winds. When the weather is like this, the wind has no problem blowing cold and clear through the division of trees, creating small flurries in the powdery snow. At the same time, the sun is shining in that strange way we only get up north, where it fills the sky and reflects off the snow so the world is full of light. Despite the cold tingling in my fingers, my hands ache to dig into the snow, to leave it at the mercy of my creativity. I think about you.

Suddenly, I turn my head. All of the times I’ve dreamt about you flicker in front of my eyes like the slide show on a smart phone’s camera. You are here, feet moving through thick powder, big headphones over bowed head, lost in thought like me. I return my eyes to the mountains, pretending not to have noticed you. You continue walking, coming to stand beside me, looking in the same direction. My cold-reddened cheeks hide a blush as I sneak a glance at you. I can’t believe that you could be this close, at this place, at this time.

“Wanna have a snowball fight?”

“Uhh, I guess?” you say, poorly hiding a mischievous shit-head grin. I reach for the nearest scrap of snow I can find, but I’m too slow. You’ve already collected a ridiculously large handful seemingly out of nowhere, and are hurriedly forming it into a surprisingly well-constructed snowball. I feign left, nearly missing the death ball whizzing by my head. But I’m ready with the next one, which grazes your left shoulder.

“Aghh,” I yell, as you run off in search of more snow, “fight me!”

“No!” you shout, as I find myself dodging rapid fire snowballs. “I’ll win!” laughing maniacally, you make the mistake of gaining confidence, and moving closer to me. Now is my opportunity.

I make a big clump of snow and hide it behind my back as you walk up. “You can’t win if you won’t play!” I say as I reveal my handful of snow, right as it collides with your face.

“How dare you?!” Suddenly I am lifted up, almost upside down and roughly deposited in a snowbank. I look up just in time to see you running from the wooden structure of the lookout, past the decorative rocks and onto the trail that runs south along the tree line. You run fast, but I am right on your tail with another hunk of snow in my hands. You glance back at me with that mischievous grin, right as I manage to get this giant ice ball into flight. “Ooohhff,” you say, as the ice chunk forces you face first into the snow. I can’t stop laughing.

“Stay there!” Running up to your place in the snow along the trail, I slip and find myself laid out flat on your wool coat-clothed back. “Oh, sorry,” I begin picking myself up, until I catch your eyes. You’re looking at me in this funny way, with the edge of your lower lip between your teeth. I can’t help but notice how warm your body feels as I pull away to sit in the powdery snow. Suddenly shy, I look down at my gloved hands in my lap.

I chance looking up again, and I find myself drawn in by your eyes, looking incredibly blue against the winter background. I am starting to get cold, but I can feel heat emanating from you as if I was sitting by a campfire. Our bodies close in on each other like magnets; I have no idea who is North and who is South, only that you smell like the outdoors and feel like a crackling fire. I can feel the static electricity grow as the fabric of our coats slowly meets, closing the distance between arms, chests, and finally, lips.

I see you close your eyes as we meet, and I melt into you. I push you down into the snow, on your back so I have more access to your heat, which I greedily press myself into. Pulling my face away from yours, I gently nuzzle into your neck. We hold each other this way for a long time.

Opening my eyes, the northern sun is once again shining over the trees and the city. A gentle breeze blows by me, emphasizing the tingling sensation in my body. Time has collapsed into itself and I look back towards the trees, searching for your form in the snow. I stand alone in the wooden lookout, blasting music through my tiny earphones. Once again, I am lost in a daydream of ocean eyes pouring into me, as real as a memory