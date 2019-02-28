Cultural Celebrations: Chinese New Year

Although Prince George is a small town located in the northern part of beautiful British Columbia it has welcomed a significant number of foreign students. Compared to gigantic cities like Toronto and Vancouver, we can see what a diverse culture Prince George has taken. The majority of international students choosing Prince George as their destination for post-secondary education come from China. It is quite noticeable that they have managed to form a strong community in northern BC. As we spent about one month of the winter semester, we could sense the preparation for Chinese New Year, especially around the UNBC campus. One of the surprising things most of us would not expect is how passionately people celebrate important occasions in different cultures here. As you enter the Canfor Winter Garden, you can feel the excitement for celebration; even if you do not know the exact date of Chinese New Year, you can definitely notice it from red decorations hanging off walls, saying that we are getting close to it. The colour red in Chinese culture plays a significant role. It is believed to

be the colour that wards off evil and bespeaks of happiness in Chinese ancient history. The blend of red and golden yellow gives the Winter Garden a spectacular view. Everything is ready for a new lunar year. The day of New Year, people have gathered around to watch the special Chinese new year performance. It is always exciting to try new things especially events like this that brings joy and happiness to people when they are immersed in the atmosphere. The beauty of celebrating multicultural occasions is people have the opportunity of finding out the reason why it is valuable to that culture, and they have the opportunity to take part in activities highlighting the custom of that particular region or nation. One of the important points in participating in these cultural events is the familiarity with the customs of a nation and sharing a new perspective of that nation. The university prepared a variety of entertainment for the show featuring live music. The role of the students in holding the ceremony was very impressive. Another interesting thing about