Connect with the Northern BC Graduate Student Society

We would like to welcome all of our graduate student members, new and returning, to the 2018/19 academic year at UNBC!

The Society has a variety of ways for graduate students to connect. Our website is an excellent resource to learn about our organization and the services we provide. Join our Facebook group and follow us on Twitter and Instagram to stay up-to-date on everything that is going on in the graduate student community at UNBC. We also have a mobile app available for download, providing access to campus information, your online services account, and to connect with other UNBC students. Ask us how you can get connected with NBCGSS, student-led campaigns, and the UNBC community.

NBCGSS began in 1997, less than a decade after UNBC’s inception. The NBCGSS Council democratically represents approximately 600 full- and part-time graduate students, who pay dues and make up our general membership. Members are accorded certain rights by our Society bylaws, and representatives of the Graduate Council provide advocacy and peer support in navigating academic and administrative challenges our members may face. Members of our Graduate Council also ensure that there is graduate student representative on boards and committees across campus. Throughout the year, NBCGSS coordinates various social and community service events to foster a thriving graduate student community.

We invite you to come and get involved!